The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its academic all-state team.
Victoria West's Tyler Blaschke, Blake Buzzell, Orlando Di Leo and Colten Matus were selected in Class 5A.
Beeville's Ayden Aguilar, Isiah Carrizales, Aidan Del Bosque and Garet Luke were selected in Class 4A.
Rice Consolidated's Jake Engelbrecht, Landon Rodriguez and Robert Stavinoha, Hallettsville's Ty Gerke and Rylan Schindler, and Nixon-Smiley's Xavier Arias, Ethan Lamb and Jeremy Van Gundy were selected in Class 3A.
Refugio's Jordan Kelley was selected in Class 2A.
