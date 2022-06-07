A number of baseball players from around the area will be back on the field at least one more time.
The seniors have been selected to play in the Coastal Bend Coaches Association’s All-Star Baseball Game.
The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi.
Victoria East pitcher Brady Parker, Victoria West outfielder Dawson Orsak, and Kenedy second baseman Kam Miller have been selected to play on the team coached by Corpus Christi Carroll’s David Marsello and staff.
Goliad first baseman Jesse Martinez, Yoakum pitcher Connor Zaruba, Refugio pitcher Jordan Kelley, and Beeville shortstop Trey Martinez have been chosen to play on the team coached by Corpus Christi London’s Kevin Carr and staff.
Zaruba has also been selected to play for the South squad in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Class 2A-4A All-Star Game.
The game is scheduled for June 18 at noon at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.