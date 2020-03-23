Brynlee Hollas helped lead Schulenburg to its first appearance at the state basketball tournament since 2003.
Hollas, a senior, was named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 3A all-state team.
Moulton junior Koryl Zapata, who helped lead the Kittens to the regional tournament, was selected to the Class 1A team.
Weimar sophomore Joey Ramirez, who helped lead the Wildcats to the regional tournament, was named to the Class 2A team.
Waelder junior Isaiah Jones Miller, who helped lead the Wildcats to the regional tournament, was named to the Class 1A team.
