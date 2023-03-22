Holden Kloesel returned from a knee injury to help lead Flatonia to its first appearance at the state basketball tournament.

Kloesel and the Bulldogs advanced to the state semifinals before finishing with a 34-5 record.

Kloesel was named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches boys Class 2A all-state team.

Falls City’s Cayla Albers and Flatonia’s Summer Sodek were named to the girls Class 2A team.

Albers, a junior, helped lead the Beaverettes to a 31-7 record and a regional quarterfinal berth.

Sodek, a freshman, helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 28-6 record and an area playoff berth.