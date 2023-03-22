Kloesel State Playoffs 2023 78.jpg

Holden Kloesel goes up for a layup during the Class 2A state championship game in San Antonio.

 Stephanie Steinhauser

Holden Kloesel returned from a knee injury to help lead Flatonia to its first appearance at the state basketball tournament.

Kloesel and the Bulldogs advanced to the state semifinals before finishing with a 34-5 record.

Kloesel was named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches boys Class 2A all-state team.

Falls City’s Cayla Albers and Flatonia’s Summer Sodek were named to the girls Class 2A team.

Albers, a junior, helped lead the Beaverettes to a 31-7 record and a regional quarterfinal berth.

Sodek, a freshman, helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 28-6 record and an area playoff berth.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

Tags

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.