Connor Zaruba had an outstanding senior season at Yoakum.
Zaruba had a 9-0 record with a 1.06 ERA, while striking out 119 in 59.1 innings pitched.
Zaruba led the Bulldogs to the District 28-3A championship and completed his Yoakum career by playing in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
Zaruba was named the co-MVP of the district, and was selected to the elite team of the THSBCA’s Class 3A all-state team.
Zaruba shared district MVP honors with Yoakum teammate Brayden Goode.
Goode, a senior, was a first-team selection at first base on the Class 3A all-state team.
Goode hit .484 with seven doubles, two triples and one home run with 31 RBIs.
Ryan Peterson helped lead Shiner to its second consecutive state tournament appearance.
Peterson, a junior, was selected to the Class 2A all-state first team at pitcher after compiling a 14-0 record with an 9.53 ERA, while striking out 151 in 79 innings.
Refugio’s Jared Kelley was named to the Class 2A all-state first team at second base.
Kelley, a senior, hit .514 with 10 doubles, five triples and 23 RBIs. He also had 18 stolen bases.
Shiner junior catcher Bryce Nerada was named to the second team, and Shiner junior shortstop Drew Wenske was chosen on the third team of the Class 2A all-state team.
Tidehaven junior catcher Zach Garcia was a third-team pick on the Class 3A all-state team.
