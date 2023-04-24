The season has ended for most tennis players in the state, but several players in the Victoria area were able to advance to the state tournament, which begins Tuesday in San Antonio.
Industrial senior Connor Griffith qualified for the Class 3A tournament with a second-place finish at the regional tournament.
A state tournament berth had eluded Griffith as a sophomore and junior.
Griffith finished fourth at the regional tournament as a sophomore, and lost a playback match to make it to state as a junior.
Griffith made sure to secure his spot this season, winning in the regional semifinals and avoiding a playback match.
“It was pure bliss, I mean I just had to soak it in,” Griffith said. “I knew I was going to state and had to just take a moment to take it all in, this was the pinnacle of everything I’ve done and now I’m going to state.”
The Goliad brother and sister duo of Hunter and Madison Williams also qualified for the Class 3A tournament.
The Williams’ didn't expect to team up this season. Hunter, a senior, has been on the varsity for four years. It’s unusual for seniors to play with a freshman like Madison.
Madison entered the season trying to earn a spot on the varsity and was unsure of her role.
As the team worked through different doubles pairings early in the season, it became clear the Williams pairing was a good one.
“We got paired together, we won a match and then we just started winning more and more,” Madison said. “We really started to bond and our brother-sister connection was just really awesome.”
Hunter and Madison are good players as individuals, but both attribute at least some of their success on the court to being siblings.
“It’s something truly special because we have that bond that no other doubles team can really have,” Hunter said. “We’ve known each other our whole lives and that makes us able to play through points better and communicate better which is what doubles is all about.”
The Williams’ are not the only doubles pairing from the area to have qualified for the state tournament.
The girls doubles team of April Leopold and Olivia Etzler from Hallettsville will be competing for the Class 3A championship tournament.
Melina Ramirez from Runge will compete in girls singles in the Class 1A tournament