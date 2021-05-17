A number of area players have been selected to play for Team East in the first South Texas Coaches Association All-Star Football Game.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Eagle Stadium in Pleasanton.
The players selected include Beeville’s Andre Trevino, Martello Villarreal and Jalen Spicer, Cuero’s Deveryck Mathis, Jayden Nichols and JD Notaro, and Gonzales’ Ryan Gomez, Coby Pruett, Christian Almaguer, Brett Jahns and Silviano Reyes from Class 4A.
Goliad’s Paul Rojas, Karnes City’s Ryland Wieding, Kolby Culpepper, Jacob Peralta, Ryan Mathis and Aaron Smith, and Nixon-Smiley’s Isaac Grant, Jesse Riojas and Xavier Arias from Class 3A.
Kenedy’s Nahjel Felix-Gely and J’ren Salais from Kenedy, Yorktown’s Russell Morehead, Bryan Peralta, Chris Johnson and Sam Speed, and Runge’s Daniel Mendoza and Troy Reynolds from Class 2A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.