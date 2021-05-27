Three area seniors have been selected to play in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 1A-4A All-Star Game.
Yoakum's Staton Pakebusch, Shiner's Ty Winkenwerder and Falls City's Jacob Hofauer will play for the South squad.
Pakebusch has been selected at catcher, Winkenwerder at first base, and Hofauer in the outfield.
The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 19 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
The South team will be coached by Adrian Alaniz of Sinton, Robert Jackson of Anderson Shiro, and Todd Craft of D'Hanis.
