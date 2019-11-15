5A
- Victoria West vs Harlan, TBA
- Calhoun vs Boerne-Champion, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bastrop
4A
- El Campo vs Beeville, TBA
- Gonzales vs Lampasas, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pflugerville
3A
- Industrial vs Marion, TBA
- Tidehaven vs Poth, TBA
- Ganado vs London, TBA
- Hallettsville vs Jourdanton, TBA
- Edna vs George West, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cuero
2A
- Refugio vs Thorndale, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, SA Heroes Stadium
- Falls City vs Chilton, TBA
- Flatonia vs La Pryor, TBA
- Shiner vs Hearne, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sealy
- Weimar vs Mason, TBA
TAPPS
- Victoria St. Joseph vs Houston Second Baptist, TBA
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs Bryan Brazos Christian, 3 p.m. Saturday, Giddings
- Shiner St. Paul vs winner of Beaumont Legacy Christian/Dallas Covenant
