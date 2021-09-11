Area cross country runners competed at the St. Joseph Invitational Meet at Coleto Creek Park on Saturday.
Victoria East's Isabella Roth won the varsity girls race with a time of 13 minutes, seven seconds.
Calhoun's Phoebe Huang and St. Joseph's Lauren Theriot finished second and third. Goliad's Ashtyn Franke and Audrey Winstead, St. Joseph's Sarah Ybarra and East's Evelyn Garcia also placed in the Top 10.
In the varsity boys race, Victoria West's Ashton Richter finished second with a time of 17:26. St. Joseph's Isaac Mahan was third and East's Lucas Falcon was fourth.
East's Joaquin Ynfante and Ashton Valentine, Wharton's Chase Pardo, Bloomington's Malli-Ki Perez-Melchor and Calhoun's Seth Sandberg also placed in the Top 10.
For full results go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or Advosports.com.
Access full results and times here: https://bit.ly/2X8jXfh
