St. Joseph Invitational Cross Country Meet

Area cross country runners competed at the St. Joseph Invitational Meet on Saturday at Coleto Creek Park.

 Contributed Photo

Area cross country runners competed at the St. Joseph Invitational Meet at Coleto Creek Park on Saturday.

Victoria East's Isabella Roth won the varsity girls race with a time of 13 minutes, seven seconds.

Calhoun's Phoebe Huang and St. Joseph's Lauren Theriot finished second and third. Goliad's Ashtyn Franke and Audrey Winstead, St. Joseph's Sarah Ybarra and East's Evelyn Garcia also placed in the Top 10.

In the varsity boys race, Victoria West's Ashton Richter finished second with a time of 17:26. St. Joseph's Isaac Mahan was third and East's Lucas Falcon was fourth.

East's Joaquin Ynfante and Ashton Valentine, Wharton's Chase Pardo, Bloomington's Malli-Ki Perez-Melchor and Calhoun's Seth Sandberg also placed in the Top 10.

For full results go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or Advosports.com.

Access full results and times here: https://bit.ly/2X8jXfh

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.