Two area runners were named to the TGCA 2019-20 Cros Country Legacy All Star team. Ellie Albrecht, of Goliad, was selected after coming in fourth place at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 11:39.61.
Veronica Moreno, of Gonzales, also was selected. Moreno came in 19th place at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 12:06.11.
