Goliad's Ellie

Goliad's Ellie Albrecht placed fourth in the UIL Class 3A state cross country meet in Round Rock. 

 Contributed Photo by Shawn Price

Two area runners were named to the TGCA 2019-20 Cros Country Legacy All Star team. Ellie Albrecht, of Goliad, was selected after coming in fourth place at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 11:39.61.

Veronica Moreno, of Gonzales, also was selected. Moreno came in 19th place at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 12:06.11.

