Hundreds of runners across all six classifications will descend upon Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Dugan Stadium on Monday for the Region IV cross country meet.
The top four teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the state meet at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock on Nov. 5-6.
Victoria East junior Isabella Roth has qualified for the regional for the third straight year.
Roth finished second at the District 29-5A meet with a time of 21:33.
Roth is hoping her past regional experience will prepare her for a strong performance.
“I have to accept that in order to do the best I can, it’s going to be painful,” Roth said. “I can’t slow down when it gets painful because if it’s painful I’m doing something right. I have to keep going even though it’s really hot and I’m really tired. I have to keep pushing myself.”
Bay City and Beeville qualified as teams in Class 4A. Hallettsville, Industrial and Yoakum qualified in Class 3A. Falls City, Ganado, Kenedy, Shiner, Weimar and Yorktown qualified in Class 2A. Moulton qualified in Class 1A.
Calhoun’s Phoebe Huang, Goliad’s Ashtyn Franke and Audrey Winstead, Refugio’s Gabriela Arredondo and Woodsboro’s Katrina Lopez all qualified as individuals in their respective races.
On the boys side, Victoria West’s Ashton Richter qualified after finishing eighth at district with a time of 18:34. This is Richter’s first trip to the regional meet.
“Whenever I realized I was going to regionals, I was like ‘Wow, I can’t believe it,’” Richter said. “Because at the start of the season, I was not discussed at all. Whenever the season started, I felt like I wasn’t gonna make the times that I did and get this far. And whenever I crossed that line, I was like, ‘Wow, I finally did it.’”
Bay City, Beeville and Gonzales qualified as teams in Class 4A. Edna, Palacios and Industrial qualified in Class 3A. Falls City, Flatonia, Schulenburg, Shiner and Woodsboro qualified in Class 2A. Moulton qualified in Class 1A.
Calhoun’s Jakob Bargas, Rice Consolidated’s Kejun Wilson, Hallettsville’s Joshua Griffin, Karnes City’s Nicholas Perales, Bloomington’s Malla-ki Perez-Melchor, Ganado’s Alan Baez Corpus and Telmo Robles, Kenedy’s Ryan Leza, Refugio’s Brandon Denava and Nordheim’s Connor Metting all qualified as individual’s in their respective races.
For a full list of qualifiers, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or Advosports.com.
