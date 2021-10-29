Schools began submitting their average daily attendance to the UIL on Friday for the upcoming realignment and reclassification.
The UIL will release classifications and district assignments for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years in February.
The numbers schools submit will determine their classification for the next two school years.
The Victoria school district did not submit ADA numbers Friday for Victoria East and Victoria West.
Spencer Gannt, athletic director for the district, said the district plans to wait until Tuesday to turn the numbers into the UIL.
Following are ADA numbers turned into the UIL on Friday by area schools.
El Campo, 1,112; Calhoun, 1,049; Bay City, 977; Beeville, 971; Gonzales, 832; Cuero, 630; Wharton, 613; Hallettsville, 389; Edna, 372; Industrial, 367; Tidehaven, 260; Kenedy 228; Refugio, 215.5; Ganado, 213; Shiner, 203; Flatonia, 200; Weimar, 187; Yorktown, 153; Louise, 140; Falls City, 121.
Coaches may submit snapshot numbers to sports@vicad.com.
