The UIL has suspended all athletic play due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Texas.
The suspension will be from Monday until March 29.
“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”
TAPPS schools are also suspending athletic activities until April 12.
The St. Joseph baseball team finished its game against Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway on Friday before suspending play.
This story will be updated when more details become available
