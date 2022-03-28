Area round
- Victoria West girls vs. Brownsville Porter, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss East Field
- Bay City girls vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Galena Park
- Beeville boys vs. IDEA Montopolis, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Floresville
- Beeville girls vs. Canyon Lake, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Floresville
- Calhoun boys vs. Austin Eastside, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Yoakum
- El Campo boys vs. East Chambers, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Conroe Grand Oaks
