As the new year rolls around and more and more sports start their seasons, the soccer teams around the area are pulling up their shin guards and lacing up their boots.
Teams have been practicing and scrimmaging throughout the fall, building their teams chemistry as everyone prepares for the official start of games on Monday.
Lady Titans surging, Titans rebuilding
The 2021 season was the first full season the Victoria East girls missed the playoffs.
With most of its veteran players gone, the Lady Titans struggled with a lack of experience as they fielded a team with seven sophomores and three freshman.
Despite that, East finished fifth in District 29-5A and now returns 14 players from last year, all with greater knowledge about what it takes to win games in crunch time.
“Really, from last year it was the experience,” said East coach Misty Boenig. “Just knowing what to do when you get stuck in tight situations or what to communicate to players around you. I think as far as what we’re bringing from last year is that experience and knowing already what to expect. That’s going to give us the extra edge that we were missing last year.
Senior goalkeeper Emma Seiler and junior midfielders Bella Roth and Evelyn Garcia will be team captains.
For the East boys, they have to replace 11 players from last year’s area finalist team, including two-time district MVP Joe Aguirre and goalkeeper Xavier Moore.
“It’s always hard to replace those guys,” said East coach Josh Chaput. “It’s always sad every senior year that we always lose some, but their leadership with the underclassmen helped us get ready for next year. It’s always next man up mentality and we have guys that are wanting to step up and are ready to step up to fill their shoes.”
Defenders Santiago Villafranco and Caden Allen and forwards Gustavo Zamora, Juan Rojas and Mario Valle were a handful of players Chaput expects to step into leadership roles in the new season.
The Titans open their season on Thursday at the Katy ISD Tournament.
West girls lean on experience, boys eye playoff return
Jadyn Rangel’s free kick goal in the bi-district round of playoffs last year handed the West girls soccer team its first playoff win in six years.
With nine returners back, the Warriors expect to build off that foundation as the 2022 campaign gets under way.
“We’re extremely excited to have so many returning varsity players,” said coach Courtney Soltenberg. “They play a huge role on our team, leading a really strong team. I think that will make for a really strong year.”
West will be able to lean on experience from front to back, whether it’s Rangel in attack or the veteran play of goalkeeper Kassandra Persinger.
Persinger was a first team all-district selection a year ago along with Anneliese Covarrubias and Skylar Shaffer, and Rangel as the District 29-5A co-offensive MVP.
“Experience is everything here,” Soltenberg said. “We’re in a really tough district. Even though we have a lot of talent on the team, it’s a much more emotional game than when you play select ball. I think that will benefit the younger group we have coming in.”
Soltenberg enters her fifth season at the helm of the West program and seventh year in total. Each year, she’s seen progression from her players and expects them to raise the bar again in 2022.
“Every year, we’ve raised the bar a little bit,” Soltenberg said. “This year was kind of awesome to see seniors take over that and set the expectations. They want to leave a strong legacy behind.”
The West girls open the season at Fulshear on Tuesday.
The Victoria West boys missed out on the playoffs last season, but feel poised for a return to the postseason.
The Warriors return eight players from the 2021 squad that went 9-10-3, including center back Armando Rojas and center midfielder Fernando Rojas. Armando Rojas was a first team all-district selection last year.
With three seniors on the roster, West hopes to build its foundation in 2022.
“Where we started and where we are now, I feel like we’re a completely different team,” said coach Hazael Avila. “Last year really taught us to be gritty. We were able to hang in there with a lot of our tougher opponents. Now with the added experience, we don’t just get to hang in there.”
The team wanted to lean on its defense and was fine with any 1-0 win. That’s the gritty nature Avila alluded to.
However, the Warriors feel they’ve found a new gear.
Through their first two scrimmages, the Warriors have managed eight goals. Avila feels the team can ride that offensive output to a playoff berth.
“It’s a huge turnaround,” Avila said. “Last year, we struggled to score goals. This year, we’ve been doing a way better job at that. We are scoring more. Unfortunately, we’ve given up some opportunities at goal with our backup goalkeeper in and missing one of our defensive starters. But we feel confident some of those goals wouldn’t be there with our starters.”
The West boys open the season at the Seguin Tournament on Thursday.
Bay City not looking to rest on its laurels
The Bay City girls had the best season of all the area schools in 2021.
The Ladycats went 25-1, outscoring opponents 137-14 and winning their first 25 games before losing to Salado in the regional final, their first appearance in school history.
Despite graduating 16 players from last year, Bay City is primed for another strong season with nine returning starters, including District 24-4A goalkeeper of the year Iris DeWitt and newcomer of the year Rubi Ortiz, a forward.
“It was a heartbreaker losing to Salado and that’s been our fuel for this upcoming season,” said Bay City coach Darin Dagelbott. “Just get out there and make goals and overcome adversity. Against Lake Belton in the fourth round last year, we came from behind twice to win. We want to make sure as long as there’s time on the clock there’s always a chance for us to win.”
Bay City opens the season against Victoria East on Tuesday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium.
The Calhoun boys return 18 players from the team that won the District 28-4A title and advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
The Gonzales boys will look to build off their area round appearance from last year. While the Gonzales, Yoakum and Beeville girls, and Palacios boys, build off bi-district appearances.
In TAPPS play, St. Joseph has already begun its season. The Flyers have played six games and resume play on Jan. 15 against Laredo. The Lady Flyers have played John Paul II and Laredo, and return on Jan. 7 at Calhoun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.