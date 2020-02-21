Softball
Victoria West 9, FB Elkins 5
Victoria West 7, Beeville 0
Lake Travis 3, Victoria East 2
Steele 8, Victoria East 1
El Campo 5, A&M Consolidated 2
Shiner 6, Karnes City 3
Falfurrias 16, Kenedy 2
East Bernard 12, Louise 0
Rice Consolidated 11, Bellville 6
Rice Consolidated 4, Lamar Consolidated 4
Refugio 15, St. Joseph 5
Calhoun 7, La Joya 3
Shiner 14, Poth 3
Shiner 14, Luling 1
Karnes City 11, Riverside 1
Baseball
Falls City 10, Stockdale 2
St. Joseph 13, Our Lady of the Hills 2
