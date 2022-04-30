Weimar and Yorktown softball

Weimar’s Reagan Wick was congratulated at the plate for scoring one of Weimar’s runs Wednesday night against Yorktown in Cuero.

 By Howard Esse | Special to the Advocate

Area round

Class 5A

Victoria West vs. Sharyland Pioneer, TBA

Class 4A

El Campo vs. Hamshire-Fannett, TBA

Class 3A

Hallettsville vs. Llano, TBA

Nixon-Smiley vs. Yoakum, TBA

Class 2A

Ganado vs Three Rivers, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Cuero

Weimar vs. Riviera, 2 p.m. Saturday, Kenedy

Shiner, TBA

Flatonia, TBA

Class 1A

Moulton vs. D’Hanis, TBA

TAPPS Bi-District

Division II

St. Joseph vs. Austin Hyde Park

  • Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday, Hyde Park
  • Game 2: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Field of Dreams
  • Game 3 (if necessary): TBA

Division IV

Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs. Conroe Covenant, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Recommended For You


Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.