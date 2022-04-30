Area round
Class 5A
Victoria West vs. Sharyland Pioneer, TBA
Class 4A
El Campo vs. Hamshire-Fannett, TBA
Class 3A
Hallettsville vs. Llano, TBA
Nixon-Smiley vs. Yoakum, TBA
Class 2A
Ganado vs Three Rivers, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Cuero
Weimar vs. Riviera, 2 p.m. Saturday, Kenedy
Shiner, TBA
Flatonia, TBA
Class 1A
Moulton vs. D’Hanis, TBA
TAPPS Bi-District
Division II
St. Joseph vs. Austin Hyde Park
- Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday, Hyde Park
- Game 2: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Field of Dreams
- Game 3 (if necessary): TBA
Division IV
Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs. Conroe Covenant, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
