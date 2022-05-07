Class 5A regional quarterfinals
- Victoria West vs. Mercedes, TBA
Class 4A regional quarterfinals
- El Campo vs. Huffman Hargrave, TBA
Class 3A regional quarterfinals
- Hallettsville vs. Jourdanton, best-of-3, Kenedy; Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 11 a.m. Saturday; Game 3, if needed, 30 minutes after Game 2.
- Yoakum vs. Columbus, TBA
Class 2A regional quarterfinals
- Shiner vs. Weimar, TBA
- Ganado vs. Flatonia, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cuero
TAPPS Division IV area
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs. Bryan Brazos Christian, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Shiner St. Paul, TBA
