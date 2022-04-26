Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial softball
Victoria West’s Katarina Zarate steps on home plate after a walk-off walk during the District 29-5A game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in March.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

Class 5A

Victoria West vs. Mission Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m. Friday, San Diego

Class 4A

El Campo vs. Houston Wheatley, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Fort Bend Terry

Cuero, TBA

Gonzales vs. Boerne, Marion

  • Game 1: TBA Thursday
  • Game 2: TBA Saturday
  • Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Calhoun vs. Needville

  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday, Needville
  • Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday, Calhoun
  • Game 3 (if necessary): TBA Saturday

Class 3A

Hallettsville vs. Dilley, Kenedy

  • Game 1: 5 p.m., Thursday
  • Game 2: After Game 1
  • Game 3 (if necessary): 12 p.m., Saturday

Yoakum vs. Poth

  • Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kenedy
  • Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Yoakum
  • Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Monday, Cuero

Industrial vs. Jourdanton, 6 p.m. Thursday

Class 2A

Yorktown vs. Weimar, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cuero

Falls City vs. Shiner, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Marion

Kenedy vs. Ganado, 6 p.m. Thursday

Flatonia vs. Refugio

  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Flatonia
  • Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday, Refugio
  • Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Monday, TBA

Class 1A

Moulton, TBA

Runge, TBA

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

