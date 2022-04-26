Class 5A
Victoria West vs. Mission Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m. Friday, San Diego
Class 4A
El Campo vs. Houston Wheatley, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Fort Bend Terry
Cuero, TBA
Gonzales vs. Boerne, Marion
- Game 1: TBA Thursday
- Game 2: TBA Saturday
- Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2
Calhoun vs. Needville
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday, Needville
- Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday, Calhoun
- Game 3 (if necessary): TBA Saturday
Class 3A
Hallettsville vs. Dilley, Kenedy
- Game 1: 5 p.m., Thursday
- Game 2: After Game 1
- Game 3 (if necessary): 12 p.m., Saturday
Yoakum vs. Poth
- Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kenedy
- Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Yoakum
- Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Monday, Cuero
Industrial vs. Jourdanton, 6 p.m. Thursday
Class 2A
Yorktown vs. Weimar, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cuero
Falls City vs. Shiner, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Marion
Kenedy vs. Ganado, 6 p.m. Thursday
Flatonia vs. Refugio
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Flatonia
- Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday, Refugio
- Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Monday, TBA
Class 1A
Moulton, TBA
Runge, TBA
