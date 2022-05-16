Class 5A regional semifinal
- Victoria West vs. Georgetown. Best-of-three, Marion. Game 1: 6 p.m., Thursday; Game 2: 3 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if needed): 30 minutes after Game 2.
Class 4A regional semifinal
- El Campo vs. Lake Belton. Best-of-three, Texas A&M’s Davis Diamond. Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if needed): 30 minutes after Game 2.
Class 3A regional semifinal
- Hallettsville vs. Lyford. Best-of-three, Aransas Pass. Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if needed): 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Class 2A regional semifinal
- Weimar vs. Bremond. Best-of-three, Caldwell. Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: 6 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if needed): 30 minutes after Game 2.
- Ganado vs. Thorndale. Best-of-three, La Grange. Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 3 (if needed): 2 p.m. Saturday.
TAPPS Division IV semifinal
Shiner St. Paul vs. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 4 p.m. Friday, Arlington’s Allan Saxe Field.
