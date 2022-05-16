Victoria West vs. Mercedes Game 2
Buy Now

Katarina Zarate is congratulated by her teammates after a home run during Game 2 of West's regional quarterfinal series with Mercedes in Robstown on Saturday.

 Sam Fowler | sfowler@vicad.com

Class 5A regional semifinal

  • Victoria West vs. Georgetown. Best-of-three, Marion. Game 1: 6 p.m., Thursday; Game 2: 3 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if needed): 30 minutes after Game 2.

Class 4A regional semifinal

  • El Campo vs. Lake Belton. Best-of-three, Texas A&M’s Davis Diamond. Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if needed): 30 minutes after Game 2.

Class 3A regional semifinal

  • Hallettsville vs. Lyford. Best-of-three, Aransas Pass. Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if needed): 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Class 2A regional semifinal

  • Weimar vs. Bremond. Best-of-three, Caldwell. Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: 6 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if needed): 30 minutes after Game 2.
  • Ganado vs. Thorndale. Best-of-three, La Grange. Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 3 (if needed): 2 p.m. Saturday.

TAPPS Division IV semifinal

Shiner St. Paul vs. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 4 p.m. Friday, Arlington’s Allan Saxe Field.

Recommended For You


Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.