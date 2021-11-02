ROSENBERG — Area swimmers won five gold medals at the LCISD 5A & Under Invite held Friday and Saturday at the LCISD Natatorium.
Victoria West's Shelby Travis won the girls 200-yard and 100-yard freestyle events.
El Campo's Juliann Little won the girls 50-yard freestyle, and El Campo's Kendall Beal won the girls 100-yard backstroke.
Victoria West's Branton Rainey won the boys 100-yard breaststroke.
Following are results from the LCISD 5A & Under Invite held Friday and Saturday at the LCISD Natatorium. All distances in yards.
Girls
200 medley relay — 2, El Campo, 2:02.91; 4, Van Vleck, 2:20.30; 5, Victoria East, 2:25.75.
200 freestyle — 1, Shelby Travis, West, 2:04.45; 7. Allison Vallejo, El Campo, 2:32.53; 10, Madilyn Ashworth, Van Vleck, 2:44.80; 12, Clara Frisbie, El Campo, 2:45.89.
200 individual medley — 4, Lucy Frick, Bay City, 2:36.52; 7, Allison Evans, El Campo, 2:57.48; 10, Audrey Belvin, East, 3:07.27.
50 freestyle — 1, Juliann Little, El Campo, 26.16; 3, Kendall Beal, El Campo, 27.00; 4, Rachel Evans, El Campo, 27.01; 11, Julia Hagan, East, 32.09.
1-meter diving — 4, Holly Foegelle, El Campo, 162.60; 5, Sarah Hagan, East, 144.65; 6, Janesca Sanchez, East, 129.80; 7, Margaret Evans, El Campo, 127.75; 8, Tatum Murry, East, 124.05; 8, Janae Mathis, East, 83.30.
100 butterfly — 2, Juliann Little, El Campo, 1:08.18; 6, Madilyn Ashworth, Van Vleck, 1:26.76.
100 freestyle — 1, Shelby Travis, West, 58.95; 2, Rachel Evans, El Campo, 59.04; 3, Lucy Frick, Bay City, 1:01.16; 5, Allison Berger, East, 1:04.36; 11, Julia Hagan, East, 1:08.29; 12, Victoria Sliva, Bay City, 1:09.81.
500 freestyle — 2, Megan Moya, Bay City, 6:29.16.
200 freestyle relay — 2, El Campo, 1:50.49; 4, Van Vleck, 2:03.86; 5, East, 2:07.34.
100 backstroke — 1, Kendall Beal, El Campo, 1:07.88; 5, Nicole Ryman, Van Vleck, 1:15.84; 6, Allison Vallejo, El Campo, 1:18.07; 7, Allison Berger, East, 1:20.41; 8, Reagan Traxler, East, 1:23.58; 12, Iralynn Gibbens, Van Vleck, 1:24.68.
100 breaststroke — 2, Riley Wallis, El Campo, 1:15.03; 4, Megan Moya, Bay City, 1:22.19; 8, Allison Evans, El Campo, 1:27.88; 9, Victoria Sliva, Bay City, 1:30.75; 11, Audry Belvin, East, 1:33.28.
400 freestyle relay — 3, El Campo, 4:42.36.
Boys
200 medley relay — 3, Victoria West, 1:54.47; 4, El Campo, 1:56.29; 8, Van Vleck, 2:21.13.
200 freestyle — 6, Zachary Zamykal, West, 2:12.23; 11, Charlie Andruss, West, 2:27.34.
200 individual medley — 4, Samir Shamma, West, 2:22.16; 9, Jackson Quimby, West, 2:31.69.
50 freestyle — 3, Dylan Cook, El Campo, 24.83; 4, Matthew Brooks, Bay City, 25.50; 7, Andy James, West, 26.89; 10, Kaiden Garza, Van Vleck, 27.44.
1-meter diving — 2, Ashton Wallace, Bay City, 27.82.
100 butterfly — 2, Zane Garner, El Campo, 55.75; 7, Chris Peralta, Bay City, 1:04.73; 8, Samuel Alonzo, West, 1:07.36; 10, David Vallejo, El Campo, 1:08.28; 11, Daniel Dye, Bay City, 1:08.75.
100 freestyle — 4, Zachary Zamykal, West, 55.03; 5, Dylan Cook, El Campo, 56.16; 9, Samuel Alonzo, West, 1:00.58; 10, Chris Peralta, Bay City, 1:01.20.
500 freestyle — 2, Branton Rainey, West, 5:35.47; 7, Andy James, West, 6:39.63; 9, Cole Srubar, El Campo, 8:04.24.
200 freestyle relay — 3, El Campo, 1:39.54; 6, Van Vleck, 1:56.53.
100 backstroke — 2, Zane Garner, El Campo, 58.87; 4, Jackson Quimby, West, 1:04.82; 5, Kaden Beal, El Campo, 1:09.47; 9, Charlie Andruss, West, 1:20.97; 12, Christian Traxler, East, 1:32.28.
100 breaststroke — 1, Branton Rainey, West, 1:08.97; 2, Samir Shamma, West, 1:09.13; 7, Matthew Brooks, Bay City, 1:14.33; 12, David Vallejo, El Campo, 1:26.36.
ShAC 14 & Under Meet
HOUSTON — Following are Bay City's results from the ShAC 14 & Under Meet at the Swim Houston Aquatic Center. All distances are in yards.
Keegan Spencer (11/12 Boys)
200 breaststroke — 3, 3:22.13; 200 freestyle — 4, 2:21.65; 100 breaststroke — 5, 1:28.26; 50 backstroke — 6, 37.53; 500 freestyle — 6, 6:23.83; 50 freestyle — 8, 29.97; 100 freestyle — 8, 1:03.21; 100 individual medley — 10, 1:21.82.
