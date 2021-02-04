The El Campo 200-yard freestyle relay team finished fourth at the girls Region VII-5A meet Thursday at the Josh Davis Natatorium.
The team of Kendall Beall, Riley Wallis, Juliann Little and Rachel Evans had a finals time of 1-minute, 50.28 seconds.
Victoria East’s Janesca Sanchez was fourth in the 1-meter diving competition with a total score of 214.90.
The boys Region VII-5A meet is scheduled for Saturday at the Josh Davis Natatorium.
Region VII-5A Meet
SAN ANTONIO — Following are results from the Region VII-5A girls swimming and diving meet Thursday at the Josh Davis Natatorium. All distances in yards.
Team totals — 4, El Campo, 181; 8, Victoria East, 108; 11, Bay City, 76; 19, Victoria West, 21; 24, Wharton, 11; 26, Van Vleck, 6.
200 medley relay — 6, El Campo, 2:02.77.
1-meter diving — 4, Janesca Sanchez, East, 214.90; 5, Holly Foegelle, El Campo, 207.25; 6, Frances Horelka-Posey, East, 197.25; 7, Margaret Evans, El Campo, El Campo, 195.30.
100 butterfly — 7, Glory Vargas, Bay City, 1:08.30; 8, Angelyn Tovar, East, 1:09.42.
100 freestyle — 7, Shelby Travis, West, 57.94.
200 freestyle relay — 4, El Campo, 1:50.28; 7, Bay City, 1:53.58.
100 backstroke — 5, Kendall Beal, El Campo, 1:06.23; 8, Juliann Little, El Campo, 1:11.01.
100 breaststroke — 8, Riley Wallis, El Campo, 1:18.44.
400 freestyle relay — 7, Bay City, 4:16.57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.