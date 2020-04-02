Area athletes earned first-team all-state honors on the TAPPS and Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-state teams Thursday.
In Class 5A, St. Joseph’s KeAon Griffin, Quincy Johnson and Jozelyn Washington were selected.
Faith Academy’s Evan Tijerina, Avery Yates, Faith Kucera and Shiner St. Paul’s Rebecca Wagner were named first-team all-state in Class 2A.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart’s Elizabeth Grahmann was a first-team all-state pick in Class 3A.
Tijerina, who averaged 14 points per game, was selected to both all-state teams after helping the Cougars reach the TAPPS regional round.
It was the first undefeated district season for Faith for the first time since 2010.
Griffin, who averaged 18.7 points per game and Johnson who added 14.6 points per contest, helped the Flyers reach the regional round of the playoffs.
Washington, a senior, averaged 16.7 points to help lead the Lady Flyers to the area round and a 25-9 record.
Kucera averaged 20 points per game and helped lead the Lady Cougars to the TAPPS state semifinal for the first time since 2013.
Earning second-team all-state for the girls were Hallettsville Sacred Heart’s Carley Haas in Class 3A and Faith Academy’s Hannah Bazar and Shiner St. Paul’s Paige Brown in Class 2A.
Second-team selections from the boys were Avery Yates from Faith Academy, Kai Giese from Shiner St. Paul and Joshua Steffek from Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
Honorable mention selections were St. Joseph’s Maiya Tillman and J’Den Miller, Faith Academy’s Jacob Hall and Kamilah Stafford and Danni Blair from Shiner St. Paul.
