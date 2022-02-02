Location, location, location.
Location not only matters in real estate, but often plays a role in the success of high school football teams.
Teams will learn their district assignments for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years when the UIL releases its biennial realignment at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The UIL previously released enrollment figures and no team in the area will change classification.
But district changes are possible and have happened quite frequently in the past.
With Corpus Christi Miller moving up to Class 5A from Class 4A, Division I, Calhoun could be in store for a change of district opponents.
The same is true for Edna, Industrial and Goliad in Class 3A, Division I with Orange Grove moving up to Class 4A.
Any movement has the potential to impact Yoakum and Hallettsville, who were placed in Region III in the last realignment.
With Skidmore-Tynan dropping to Class 2A, Division I, Refugio, Kenedy and Bloomington could add a sixth team to their district.
Flatonia, Schulenburg, Weimar and possibly Shiner could face the prospect of going north in a district with Thorndale.
Thursday is also the first official day for teams to schedule games for the next two teams, even though many games have already been arranged.
A special edition of High School Spotlight featuring realignment will be televised at 9 a.m. Thursday on Bally Sports Southwest.
