Beeville’s Grayson Luke and Jaron Banda, along with El Campo’s James Dorortik ended in a four-way tie as the Region IV-4A tournament wrapped up Thursday at The Club at Colony Creek.

They finished in 19th place, after shooting a 161 total over the two-day tournament.

Dorotik, a sophomore, ended Day 1 tied for 11th after shooting a 78. He finished Day 2 with an 83.

“I did alright. I could have done better, I think,” he said. “It’s an interesting experience because there’s not really this much pressure anywhere else, at any other tournaments.”

El Campo’s Ty Ener also added a 35th place finish for his team.

The Ricebirds ended in 10th place with a 675 total, while Beeville (12th) and Calhoun (13th) followed.

The Sandcrabs were represented by Ayden Maddux, Treston Canales, Gary Billings, Jacob Nguyen and Josiah Campos.

Campos, a sophomore, was Calhoun’s best finisher, ending tied for 31st place after totaling a 165.

“I was more comfortable because I’ve been here before, so I was like why not just go out there and give it my best,” he said.

Billings and Nguyen ended in a five-way tie for 53rd place after shooting a 176.

“Just started off bad and I think that kind of messed me up a little bit, but I finished strong so that’s good,” he said.

Cuero’s Tyler Grogan finished the tournament in 78th place after shooting a 96 on Day 1 and a 98 on Day 2.

Boerne, Bellville and Wimberly finished first through third, respectively, and qualified for the state tournament in Austin.

Weimar, Schulenburg qualify for state

Weimar and Schulenburg qualified for the Class 2A boys golf state tournament on Thursday.

The Wildcats ended as the runner-up, while Schulenburg placed third at the Region IV-2A tournament at Lozano Golf Course in Corpus Christi.

Weimar was led by Hudson Ervin, who placed first in the field of over 90 golfers with a 165 to help the Wildcats finish with a 713 total. The Shorthorns finished with a 733 total.

Yorktown sophomore Cameron Willis also qualified for state after tying for second with a 166 total, and winning a playoff to claim a silver medal. Junior Dalton Eckhardt was named as a state alternate for Yorktown.

Mason placed first at the tournament with a 691 total.

The state tournament will be held at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin on May 15-16.