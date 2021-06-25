COLLEGE STATION — Tycen Williams was about to start eighth grade the last time Cuero played in the state 7on7 tournament.
Williams had no idea what to expect when he arrived at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex.
“This was the first time for us to do this so it was a good experience for us,” said Williams, a junior. “We got to play against good teams and that should help us.”
Williams and his teammates appreciate the experience, but would have preferred to stick around a little longer.
The Gobblers dropped a 35-14 decision to China Spring in the first game of Friday’s Division II single-elimination round.
The same fate befell El Campo in Division II, and Falls City, Flatonia and Tidehaven in Division III.
Cuero went 2-1 in pool play to claim the second seed, but struggled against China Spring.
“I think chemistry and just playing catch and fighting back,” said second-year Cuero coach Jack Alvarez of the tournament’s benefits. “There are a lot of things you can get out of it like competing and I think the camaraderie of it and just being together.”
The Gobblers fell behind early against China Spring, and had two touchdowns called back because of the 4-second rule.
“Last year, we missed a lot and just being together and we’re making up for lost time now,” Alvarez said. “I think we had a great day yesterday and today it is what it is. We had a couple of balls today where we didn’t get to keep the score. But no excuses. China Spring played well today.”
Williams is looking forward to the upcoming season.
“It’s a lot easier for us this year than last year,” he said. “We know the plays better and all that.”
Ricebirds ready to regroup
El Campo was eliminated in a 13-6 loss to Woodlands, but coach Chad Worrell was happier with his team’s effort than he was when it went 0-3 in pool play.
“We played a lot better today,” he said. “We played a lot better today than we played in any of the three games we played in yesterday. We just made some mistakes at crucial times that you can’t make at crucial times.”
The Ricebirds were making their first appearance at the state tournament since 2018.
“This group had never been to the state tournament before so the first time you experience it can be a little overwhelming when you show up and see as many people,” Worrell said. “I think they understand we have things to work on and clear up those small mistakes and they are all correctable and that’s a good thing.”
Worrell headed for Abilene where El Campo will compete in the state lineman challenge Saturday at Hardin-Simmons University.
But he’s already thinking about the upcoming season.
“I was pleased with the way our kids came back today and played hard,” Worrell said. “It was a fun deal for us. This doesn’t make or break our season. I went o-for down here before and ended up in the state semifinals. We got good conditioning out of it, we got some competitiveness and we found some things we need to improve on. We’re going to take that back to El Campo for the rest of the summer, go to work and try to get better.”
Similar outcomes
Tidehaven, Falls City and Flatonia each went 1-2 in pool play, and finished the tournament at 1-3.
A late drive came up short for Falls City, and the Beavers dropped a 21-19 decision to Childress.
Rogers edged Flatonia 19-14 and Eldorado beat Tidehaven 31-14.
