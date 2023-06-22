COLLEGE STATION — Tidehaven’s Joseph Dodds knows his main responsibility in the upcoming season will be running the ball.
But Dodds got a chance to work on his receiving at the state 7on7 tournament.
“It’s only passing, so it’s not that bad,” Dodds said. “But running routes all day gets you tired and having to go right back out makes it tough. But it helps a lot. It’s basically like having practice running routes.”
The Tigers went 2-1 in Division III pool play on a hot and muggy Thursday at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex.
The tournament was delayed briefly because of the heat between the first Division III and Division II games.
Tidehaven claimed second place in its pool, while Bay City (in Division II) and Ganado (in Division III) went 1-2 and finished third, and Goliad (in Division II) went 0-3 and finished fourth.
“We played alright today,” Dodds said. “We came out good, but in the second half of the first game (a 25-18 loss to Daingerfield) we were a little blah. But we won the second and third games so that was a pretty good step up.”
Dodds, a senior, announced his commitment to Baylor earlier this week.
“I felt like I just belonged there,” he said. “They’re very welcoming and they have a great staff and great people there. It was a perfect fit.”
Bay City took a halftime lead in its opener against Pleasant Grove, but couldn’t hold it.
The Blackcats were unable to overcome a rocky start against Somerset, before pulling out a 41-35 win over Springtown in two overtimes.
“There is way more competition out there than we see at home,” said junior quarterback Alex Estrada. “It’s good to come out here and see other competition — the best in Texas.”
Estrada was pleased to get the win after falling behind in the final game of the day.
“That’s the one thing I love about this team,” Estrada said. “If you count us out, we’re going to give it our all.”
Ganado had to give an all-out effort with only 11 players available.
“It was hot. But it was fun,” said sophomore receiver/defensive back Austen Pena. “The first game wasn’t that good, but towards the end we started fighting through adversity.”
Pena admitted he was tired, but knows playing 7on7 will help the team when fall practices begin.
“It will help us get in shape, especially in this heat,” he said. “It will get us ready for two-a-days and first real football games.”
Goliad played three Class 4A teams and struggled, but was not discouraged.
“It’s a great experience, we had good competition,” said senior quarterback Colby Rosenquest. ”This will help us just reading coverages and getting better at doing that. On defense, we have to do a better job of getting stops.”
The Division II and III tournaments will conclude Friday with the single-elimination championship rounds.
Tidehaven and Ganado will play at 8 a.m., and Bay City and Goliad will start at 8:45 a.m.