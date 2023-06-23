COLLEGE STATION — Tidehaven didn’t have a healthy running back Joseph Dodds in its Class 3A, Division II regional final playoff loss to Poth last season.
The Tigers got a chance for some revenge after defeating Hearne, when they faced the Pirates in the second round of the state 7on7 tournament Division III championship bracket.
Tidehaven trailed by a point when a pass interference penalty set it up with a first-and-goal from the Poth 2-yard line late in the game.
Dodds was available, but not to run the ball, and after four straight incompletions, the Tigers were eliminated in a 20-19 loss Friday morning at Veterans Memorial Park & Athletic Complex.
“It was a tough loss,” said Tidehaven senior Justin Griffith. “It’s always tough against Poth, they’re one of our rival schools. They have some good athletes. It was hard, but I thought we might have better luck today.”
Tidehaven and Ganado each won one game in Division III before being eliminated in the second round.
Bay City and Goliad lost in the first round of the Division II championship bracket.
Griffith had caught a touchdown pass seconds before halftime to put Tidehaven up 13-12. He also caught the Tigers’ fourth-down pass attempt, but the officials ruled his feet did not come down in bounds.
“It’s always good to work in the summer and get a better connection with our quarterback,” Griffith said. “We’re trying to get our minds on the same path and have a big year. I feel like we played pretty lights out the whole tournament. It was pretty good.”
Ganado matched last year’s second-round finish, defeating Jacksboro before losing to Millsap.
“The goal was to make it further than we ever have and that didn’t happen,” said Ganado head coach Josh Ervin. “They came out and competed real well. They started out really good. That was a positive, getting up and getting out of bed and being able to hit the ground running.”
Ganado fielded one of the smallest roster at the tournament, and Ervin expects to benefit when fall practice starts.
“I think that’s a positive for us because it’s getting them in shape,” he said. “That’s going to have us ready to go ready for fall camp. Just fighting through the adversity and having the mental toughness to keep playing.”
Bay City was hoping to continue the momentum it built from its two-overtime in Thursday’s final pool game.
But the Blackcats were eliminated by Decatur.
“We get to see people from all across the state of Texas, who we never get to see,” said Bay City head coach Robert Jones. “It was good to go up against a lot of the opponents we got to go against. There were a couple of plays that didn’t go our way and a couple of calls that didn’t go our way.”
Bay City went winless in last year’s state tournament, and Jones has seen improvement to carry into the regular season.
“Summertime to me is all about getting the kids together and building chemistry and getting ready for the fall,” he said. “I think we’re ready. We had a good summer last year and didn’t win a game, and we at least got one game this time. We did better than last year so hopefully, we can win district and do some things in the playoffs this year. That’s the goal this year.”
Goliad saw 7on7 as an opportunity to get its quarterbacks some reps before the season.
Senior Colby Rosenquest took snaps Thursday, and Cord Zamzow did so Friday in the Tigers’ loss to Lubbock Christian.
“We’re focusing more on throwing the ball this year,” said senior Justin Livas. “We have the guys to do that. We just need to work harder. That’s all it is. There’s no substitute for strength.”
Livas was hoping for a better outcome, but was thankful for the experience.
“It was my final 7on7 game,” he said. “I had fun, I enjoyed it. We came out here to compete and that’s what we did. We gave it our best.”