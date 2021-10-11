The eight area high school football teams ranked in Dave Campbell's Texas Football state poll remained idle after wins in Week 7.
In Class 4A, Division I, El Campo (5-1) is No. 3 after a 49-7 win over Stafford.
In Class 4A, Division II, Cuero (5-1) is No. 9 after a 56-21 win at La Grange.
In Class 3A, Division I, Hallettsville, Industrial and Yoakum are No. 3, 4 and 5 after wins over Hempstead, Orange Grove and Boling respectively.
In Class 2A, Division I, Refugio is No. 1 after a 72-0 win over Bloomington. Shiner remained at No. 2 after a bye week.
In Class 2A, Division II, Falls City is No. 7 after a 50-12 win over Yorktown.
