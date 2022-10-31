The three area teams in the state rankings held their spots in the latest rankings released by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football on Monday.
Cuero (8-1, 4-0) stayed at No. 3 in Class 4A, Division II after a 61-16 win over Smithville. The Gobblers host La Grange on Friday.
Refugio (8-1, 5-0) and Shiner (7-2, 4-1) came in at Nos. 4 and 6, respectively, in Class 2A, Division I. The Bobcats scored a 47-13 win over Kenedy while the Comanches were idle.
Refugio hosts Ganado to close out the regular season while Shiner hosts Kenedy.