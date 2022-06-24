COLLEGE STATION — Ganado entered single-elimination competition at the state 7on7 tournament coming off three losses in pool play.
The Indians were matched up against East Bernard, the defending Division III 7on7 state champion, which had gone 3-0 in pool play.
“There was a lot of tension and a lot of competition against each other,” said Ganado junior Dylan Holt. “Our team got together, we got energetic and we got everything right and to be honest, everybody made plays.”
Ganado made enough plays to come away with a 25-12 win over the Brahmas on Friday morning at the Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.
The Indians were the only area team to advance past the first round of elimination play.
Goliad lost 26-20 to China Spring, and Bay City fell 39-19 to San Antonio Davenport in Division II.
Flatonia lost 27-22 when Miles scored on the final play of the game, and Tidehaven dropped a 26-13 decision to Hearne in Division III.
Ganado was unable to carry its success into the second round, as it was eliminated in a 33-13 loss to Dublin.
“This is the first team to ever qualify in Ganado history,” said Ganado coach Josh Ervin. “This is the first team that ever won a game on Day 2 and advanced past the first game. This is the first time we’ve ever beaten East Bernard in 7on7.”
Ervin was proud of the way his team bounced back from its disappointing showing in pool play.
“The kids executed and that’s the big thing we talked about is that no matter who the opponent is if we execute, we believe we’ll be successful,” he said. “That’s what it comes down to. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is, it’s what you do.”
Holt hopes the Indians will carry what they learned from the experience into two-a-day practices.
“This helped us with our effort and learning techniques,” he said, “Receiver wise, it helps us to learn how to run routes and do what we’re supposed to do.”
Goliad went 1-2 in pool play and drew China Spring, the defending Class 4A, Division II state champion.
But the Tigers stayed with the Cougars, and were driving for a potential tying or winning score when time expired.
“I was proud of our kids coming up and competing,” said Goliad coach Kevin Salazar. “We only won one game, but we got to play some good competition and that’s what it’s all about. Going up there and competing against some of the best teams in the state. Building that team unity is going to help us in the fall.”
Bay City took a 24-4 7on7 record into the state tournament, but wound up losing four games.
“This is a good learning experience for a young team,” said Bay City coach Robert Jones. “Hopefully, that’s a measuring mark to get back here next year and do better and show better.
"We dominated in the area, but when we got here, I told them the competition was going to kick up a notch and we’ve just got to learn how to adjust to that. They have good football players in the state of Texas. Even though we’re one of the fastest, we’ve still got to get out here and execute.”
