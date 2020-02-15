Shiner is no stranger to postseason success, having advanced to the UIL state tournament in 1996, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016.
The Lady Comanches have won six state titles in 2001, 2002, 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016.
This season will be different with the departure of head coach Steven Cerny, who retired as athletic director, head football and softball coach in March 2019.
The Lady Comanches will begin the season with first-year coach Jason Keller.
Shiner’s rotation is led by UHV commit Cameron Cowan.
Cowan was the Victoria Advocate’s pitcher of the year last season after finishing 22-4 with 230 strikeouts and a 0.94 ERA.
Shiner, which reached the Class 2A regional quarterfinals, opens the season Monday against Jourdanton.
The Lady Comanches open District 28-2A play March 3 against Louise.
St. Joseph begins season with new coach
St. Joseph will begin the season under first-year coach George Clay.
Clay replaces Marley Moehrig, who coached for one season. Clay was Moehrig’s assistant last season.
The Lady Flyers will look to repeat last year’s success after reaching the TAPPS Class 5A regional round.
St. Joseph captured a 6-2 playoff win over San Antonio Christian Academy in the TAPPS area round.
Schulenburg and Weimar look to repeat last year’s success
Weimar advanced to the Region IV-2A final before falling to Thorndale and Schulenburg made it to the regional semifinal.
The Lady Cats, who were ranked No. 8 in the Texas Girls Coaching Association preseason poll, open the season Saturday at Hallettsville. Weimar opens district play March 3 against Brazos.
The Lady Horns open the season Tuesday against Wharton and district play March 10 against Industrial.
Goliad and Cuero ready for season
Goliad will begin the season with a new head coach and Cuero will look to make another strong playoff run.
The Tigerettes, who finished 11-1 in District 29-3A last season under coach Kim Nicholson, will be led by Tim Collins.
Collins replaces Nicholson, who was reassigned in December.
The Tigerettes will look to sophomore pitcher Jayden Moore, who finished last season with a 25-5 record and a ERA of 1.45. She also had 157 strikeouts.
Goliad advanced to the area round before falling to Banquete.
The Lady Gobblers advanced to the Class 4A area round before falling to Zapata.
Here is a list of area teams poised to have solid campaigns in 2020.
Class 2A: Woodsboro, Refugio, Shiner St. Paul, Flatonia
Class 3A: Industrial, Yoakum, Hallettsville Sacred Heart, Karnes City
Class 4A: El Campo, Bay City
