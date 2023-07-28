The forecast for Monday calls for a heat index in triple digits, but area high school football players will be back on the field for the first day of practice.
Coaches are aware of the conditions, but are anxious to get started as they prepare for the beginning of the 2023 season, which is less than a month away.
Victoria East and Victoria West will begin practice Aug. 7 because they held spring workouts.
“We’re just going to be careful,” said Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac, whose team enters the season ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division II preseason poll. “We’re going to make sure we hydrate enough. We’re going to preach hydration. We’re just going to kind of watch them and see how it’s going.”
Refugio was the last area team to complete the 2022 season when it lost to Hawley in the Class 2A, Division I state final in December.
But teams held strength and conditioning drills to help them prepare for preseason practices.
“Now that the UIL has allowed us to do stuff in the summer,” Fikac said, “the installation and process isn’t as big just because you’ve been working a lot of stuff throughout the course of the summer.”
Refugio is anxious to get started after being ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I preseason poll.
“We want to get our offense and defense installed,” said Refugio head coach Jason Herring. “We had a great summer in strength and conditioning so we’re in pretty good shape. We’re in pretty good shape so we want to get our offense and defense in before we put the pads on.”
Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker is counting on a coastal breeze to help make evening workouts more tolerable.
“We’re just getting the kids’ legs under them and getting in shape,” Whitaker said of the Sandcrabs, who are ranked No. 16 in the Class 4A, Division I poll. “We’re just running through our routine stuff. We’re trying to get a lot of reps in and get them acclimated and refresh their memories of things we haven’t done this summer.”
Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell was pleased with his team’s participation over the summer, and will welcome back a number of returnees from last year’s Class 3A, Division I semifinal team.
The Cowboys are ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A, Division I preseason poll.
“Our approach this year is going to be a little different just because we’re kind of a veteran ballclub,” Mitchell said. “We have a lot of kids coming back. We’re kind of at a spot where we know what these guys can do. We’ve just got to get them in shape and go over the basics and get a good foundation and build on it.”
Cuero will be looking to replace a number of key players from last season’s team that advanced to the Class 4A, Division II semifinals.
“We’ve got to find some players to fill some holes and that’s what we’re going to focus on,” Fikac said, “along with installation of offense and defense and conditioning.”
Coaches around the area know the importance of getting to the regular season in good health.
“We’re going to be real smart about it,” Herring said. “We’ve always had unlimited water breaks and unlimited water to put on their neck and head. We’ll just continue to do that. We’re very liberal with that. They can get drinks and their heads cooled anytime they want.”
“I know one thing, we’re going to make sure we’re pouring water down,” Whitaker added. “We will take all precautions.”