Seven area teams were ranked in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
For the girls, UIL Class 1A state runner up Moulton was ranked No. 8.
In Class 3A, Schulenburg was ranked No. 7.
Beeville, in Class 4A, was No. 6, while El Campo was ranked No. 20.
For the boys, Moulton was ranked No. 18 in Class 1A and Yorktown was No. 25 in Class 2A.
Hallettsville earned the No. 16 spot in Class 3A.
GIRLS rankings
Class 1A
1. Nazareth (1-2)
2. Dodd City (7-0)
3. Ropes (3-0)
4. Lipan (6-1)
5. New Home (3-1)
6. Huckabay (6-0)
7. Chireno (4-1)
8. Moulton (5-2)
9. Rocksprings (4-0)
10. Eula (3-1)
11. Grady (5-3)
12. Sands (6-2)
13. Blackwell (6-2)
14. Whiteface (3-1)
15. LaPoynor (9-1)
16. Saltillo (8-4)
17. Lorenzo (2-0)
18. Slidell (6-1)
19. McMullen County (3-0)
20. Westbrook (6-1)
21. Veribest (2-1)
22. Morton (3-1)
23. Brookesmith (6-1)
24. Hermleigh (3-3)
25. Rankin (5-4)
Class 2A
1. Martins Mill (7-0)
2. Panhandle (4-0)
3. Grapeland (3-1)
4. Mason (4-0)
5. Vega (3-0)
6. Wellington (5-2)
7. Era (4-0)
9. San Saba (4-0)
10. Gruver (4-0)
11. Woden (9-0)
12. Collinsville (2-0)
13. Snook (2-0)
14. Muenster (4-1)
15. Kerens (3-1)
16. Santo (4-0)
17. Farwell (3-2)
18. Haskell (2-1)
19 Hawkins (9-0)
20 Centerville (1-0)
21. Marlin (2-2)
22 Goldthwaite (2-1)
23. Union Grove (6-2)
24. Poolville (5-1)
25. Tenaha (2-0)
Class 3A
1. Mt Pleasant Chapel Hill (5-1)
2. Idalou (7-2)
3. Woodville (6-2)
4. Jim Ned (7-0)
5. Poth (0-0)
6. Shallowater (2-0)
7. Schulenburg (1-0)
8. Brock (6-2)
9. Franklin (3-1)
10. Edgewood (3-1)
11. Buffalo (2-1)
12. Wall (2-2)
13. Howe (5-1)
14. Denver City (3-0)
15. Canadian (4-0)
16. Bells (6-2)
17. Odem (8-1)
18. Winnsboro (5-1)
19. Aransas Pass (1-0)
20. Keene (2-3)
21. Pottsboro (4-1)
22. Luling (4-1)
23. Merkel (7-1)
24. Nocona (3-1)
25. Mineola (3-1)
Class 4A
1. Argyle (5-2)
2. Canyon (8-1)
3. Fairfield (4-0)
4. Decatur (4-0)
5. Glen Rose (4-0)
6. Beeville Jones (4-0)
7. Sunnyvale (8-0)
8. Canton (2-1)
9. Dallas Lincoln (3-3)
10. Liberty Hill (3-2)
11. Bullard (9-1)
12. Hardin-Jefferson (3-5)
13. Brownsboro (8-2)
14. Hereford (2-1)
15. Levelland (2-1)
16. Brownwood (4-3)
17. Pleasant Grove (1-1)
18. Bridgeport (5-1)
19. Waco Connally (3-0)
20. El Campo (4-0)
21. Pleasanton (5-0)
22. Brazosport (6-3)
23. Stephenville (3-1)
24. Fredericksburg (5-3)
25. Silsbee (3-1)
Class 5A
1. Amarillo (8-0)
2. Fort Bend Hightower (11-2)
3. Kerrville Tivy (5-1)
4. Timberview (6-3)
5. The Colony (3-1)
6. Shadow Creek (9-2)
7. Royse City (6-2)
8. Cedar Park (10-2)
9. Mansfield Summit (3-1)
10 Braswell (8-0)
11. Red Oak (3-2)
12. Mansfield Legacy (2-1)
13. Corpus Christi Carroll (6-1)
14. Magnolia West (11-1)
15. Ft Worth Chisholm Trail (3-0)
16. Manvel (5-2)
17. SA Veterans Memorial (5-5)
18. CC Veterans Memorial (6-4)
19. Leander Rouse (7-2)
20 Brownsville Veterans (11-3)
21. Frisco Centennial (8-3)
22. Boerne Champion (5-2)
23 Frisco Lebanon Trial (7-3)
24. Midlothian (5-3)
25. Jacksonville (2-1)
Boys rankings
Class 1A
1. Slidell (0-2)
2. Graford (2-0)
3. Jayton (0-0)
4. Nazareth (1-0)
5. Oakwood (0-0)
6. Borden County (0-0)
7. LaPoynor (0-0)
8. Laneville (4-0)
9. Texline (3-0)
10. Eula (2-0)
11. New Home (0-1)
12. Paducah (1-0)
13. Neches (1-1)
14. Lipan (3-2)
15. Leggett (3-0)
16. Rocksprings (1-0)
17. Irion County (1-0)
18. Moulton (1-1)
19. Rankin (0-0)
20. Spur (0-0)
21. Saltillo (1-1)
22. Springlake Earth (1-0)
23. Ector (1-1)
24. Nordheim (1-2)
25. Booker (1-2)
Class 2A
1. Shelbyville (1-0)
2. Gruver (0-0)
3. Martins Mill (3-0)
4. Hearne (0-0)
5. Tenaha (0-0)
6. Muenster (0-0)
7. Grapeland (0-0)
8. Clarksville (0-1)
9. Thorndale (1-0)
10. Floydada (1-0)
11. San Perlita (4-1)
12. Post (0-0)
13. Broaddus (4-0)
14. Wheeler (0-0)
15. Flatonia (1-0)
16. Tahoka (0-0)
17. Poolville (4-2)
18. Port Aransas (4-2)
19. Big Sandy (0-0)
20. Stamford (0-0)
21. San Augustine (0-0)
22. McLeod (1-0)
23. Dal Big Sandy (2-0)
24. Windthorst (0-0)
25. Yorktown (0-1)
Class 3A
1. Madison (0-4)
2. Brock (1-0)
3. Cole (3-3)
4. East Chambers (0-0)
5. Randolph (0-0)
6. Crockett (0-0)
7. Shallowater (1-0)
8. Coldspring (0-0)
9. Atlanta (0-1)
10. Grandview (1-1)
11. Tatum (1-1)
12. Peaster (2-1)
13. Jefferson (0-0)
14. Abernathy (0-0)
15. Malakoff (0-0)
16. Hallettsville (1-0)
17. Santa Rosa (0-1)
18. Childress (1-1)
19. Commerce (0-1)
20. London (0-0)
21. Wall (1-1)
22. Franklin (0-0)
23. Marion (0-0)
24. Van Alstyne (0-2)
25. Academy (0-0)
Class 4A
1. Yates (3-1)
2. Faith Family (1-2)
3. Liberty Hill (1-1)
4. Argyle (2-0)
5. Lincoln (1-2)
6. Carter (2-1)
7. Decatur (2-1)
8. Silsbee (0-2)
9. Fulshear (2-0)
10. Connally (0-0)
11. Estacado (1-0)
12. Clint (4-2)
13. West Oso (0-2)
14. Sinton (1-4)
15. Palestine (1-0)
16. Pleasanton (7-1)
17. Paris (2-0)
18. Waxahachie Life (2-1)
19. Burkburnett (2-0)
20. Taylor (1-0)
21. Pinkston (1-0)
22. Navasota (0-0)
23. Wilmer Hutchins (3-0)
24. China Spring (2-0)
25. Hirschi (1-1)
Class 5A
1. Lancaster (1-1)
2. Wagner (2-0)
3. Timberview (5-1)
4. Sulphur Springs (2-0)
5. PA Memorial (3-0)
6. Shadow Creek (3-0)
7. Manor (2-1)
8. FB Hightower (4-3)
9. Wyatt (1-2)
10. South Oak Cliff (3-0)
11. Midlothian (6-0)
12. Brewer (2-0)
13. Lone Star (1-1)
14. Burleson Centennial (6-0)
15. Austin LBJ (2-0)
16. Frisco Memorial (6-1)
17. Red Oak (2-1)
18. Kimball (2-1)
19. Rider (2-1)
20. Highland Park (3-1)
21. CC Ray (2-0)
22. Nederland (2-0)
23. Northwest (3-3)
24. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (3-0)
25. Harlan (2-1)
