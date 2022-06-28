Twelve area teams are ranked in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football preseason polls.

Two-time defending state champion Shiner is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I poll. Refugio, which won the state title in 2019, is ranked No. 3.

Ganado, which will be in the same district with Refugio and Shiner, is ranked No. 16.

Flatonia is ranked No. 25 in the Class 2A, Division I poll.

When Cuero and El Campo open the season, they will both be ranked in the state poll.

El Campo is ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division I poll, and Cuero is ranked No. 6 in the Class 4A, Division II poll.

Falls City, which advanced to last season's state final, is ranked No. 8 in the Class 2A, Division II poll.

Edna is ranked No. 9 in the Class 3A, Division I poll. Industrial, a district foe of Edna, is ranked No. 19.

Yoakum is ranked No. 25 in the Class 3A, Division I poll.

Tidehaven is ranked No. 17 in the Class 3A, Division II poll.

Shiner St. Paul, which has won four consecutive TAPPS Division IV state championships, is ranked No. 15 in the small school private school poll.