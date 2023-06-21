Coaches have different opinions when it comes to playing 7on7.
But after Ganado qualified for the 7on7 state tournament for the first time last year, head coach Josh Ervin became a believer.
“We set a school record for points per game last season,” Ervin said. “There’s a ton of positives if you throw the ball like we do.”
Ganado will return to the state 7on7 tournament this year, along with Bay City, Goliad and Tidehaven, who all qualified for last year’s tournament.
Bay City qualified at the Ingleside tournament, and Goliad qualified at the Kingsville tournament and will compete in Division 2.
Ganado and Tidehaven qualified at the Rice Consolidated tournament and will play in Division 3.
The tournament gets underway with pool play at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
“We noticed over the summer it seems to help with our attendance at workouts,” said Tidhaven head coach David Lucio. “Our receivers get a lot of work running routes and our quarterback gets to work on throwing the ball well and his timing.”
Bay City head coach Robert Jones admits 7on7 is a completely different game than regular football, but sees benefits for his team.
“All it is is playing basketball on the football field,” Jones said. “We just like the guys to go out there and compete and build a little chemistry with each other. The timing of the routes. It’s the kids going out there and competing against other teams and having fun building team chemistry for when we start in August.”
The opportunity for players to compete together is a plus for Goliad head coach Kevin Salazar.
“Going through the spring and into the summer, just getting those guys the opportunity to throw and catch,” Salazar said. “To get them out there reading some defenses and working with the guys and building that team chemistry and that identity is huge. It keeps them around the game and keeps them together.”
Bay City and Tidehaven will go into the tournament with experienced quarterbacks.
Junior Alex Estrada is going into his third year as a starter for the Blackcats, and sophomore Kale Russell will start for the second season for the Tigers.
“Playing 7on7 helped me last year just catching up to the speed of things,” Russell said. “High school ball is a lot faster. This year, we have new receivers and just figuring out the speed and seeing what we’re working with.”
Goliad and Ganado will be starting new quarterbacks this season.
“That’s been the big thing,” said Salazar, who expects senior Colby Rosenquest to take most of the snaps. “That was the big focus for this spring. We knew we had about three or four guys who were going to be competing for the job.”
“Getting our quarterback some reps and making sure his timing with the other receivers is close to where it needs to be as possible to start fall camp,” Ervin said of junior Bryce Ullman.
The teams will play three pool games Thursday before moving into Friday’s single-elimination round.
A big concern for all the teams will be dealing with the heat.
“It’s filling our bodies in on drinking a lot of water throughout the week,” Russell said. “Preparing mentally really. It’s more of a mental battle than it is a physical battle.”
State Lineman Challenge
El Campo and Tidehaven have qualified for the State Lineman Challenge scheduled for Saturday on the campus of Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.
The Ricebirds won the event in 2021 and finished sixth last year.
Offensive and defensive linemen compete in 11 events, including a tug-of-war, sled relay and forward tire throw.