Yoakum dropped out of this week’s Dave Campbell’s Texas Football state poll after a 35-28 loss to Columbus in Class 3A, Division I.
Also in Class 3A, Division I, Hallettsville (6-1) and Industrial (7-1) remained at No. 3 and 4 after wins over Boling and Palacios.
In Class 4A, Division I, El Campo (6-1) is No. 3 after a 69-47 win over Brazosport.
In Class 4A, Division II, Cuero (6-1) is No. 9 after a 35-7 win over Giddings.
In Class 2A, Division I, Refugio (7-0) is No. 1 after a bye and Shiner (7-0) is No. 2 after a 42-0 win over Flatonia.
In Class 2A, Division II, Falls City (6-1) is No. 7 after a 42-0 win over Louise.
