Cuero moved up from No. 9 to No. 8 in this week's Dave Campbell's Texas Football state poll after a 55-14 win at Navasota in Class 4A, Division II.
In 4A, Division I, El Campo (7-1) remained at No. 3 after a 45-12 win at Bay City.
In Class 3A, Division I, Hallettsville (7-1) remained at No. 3 after a 21-14 win at Yoakum, while Industrial (7-1) dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 after its bye week.
In Class 2A, Division I, Refugio (8-0) and Shiner (8-0) remained at No. 1 and 2 after shutout wins over Three Rivers and Weimar respectively.
In Class 2A, Division II, Falls City (7-1) moved up from No. 7 to No. 6 with a 59-0 win over Runge.
