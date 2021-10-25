Cuero vs. Giddings

Cuero's Zyler Jones runs with the ball in a District 13-4A, Division II football game against Giddings at Gobbler Stadium in Cuero on Oct. 16.

 Toby Fournet/Special to the Advocate

Cuero moved up from No. 9 to No. 8 in this week's Dave Campbell's Texas Football state poll after a 55-14 win at Navasota in Class 4A, Division II.

In 4A, Division I, El Campo (7-1) remained at No. 3 after a 45-12 win at Bay City.

In Class 3A, Division I, Hallettsville (7-1) remained at No. 3 after a 21-14 win at Yoakum, while Industrial (7-1) dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 after its bye week.

In Class 2A, Division I, Refugio (8-0) and Shiner (8-0) remained at No. 1 and 2 after shutout wins over Three Rivers and Weimar respectively.

In Class 2A, Division II, Falls City (7-1) moved up from No. 7 to No. 6 with a 59-0 win over Runge.

