Five area teams climbed up in this week's Dave Campbell's Texas Football's high school football rankings.
El Campo moved up to No. 6 in Class 4A, Division I after defeating Wharton 70-21.
Hallettsville, Industrial and Yoakum rose to No. 4, 5 and 6 in Class 3A, Division I. The Brahmas won 45-3 at Rice Consolidated, the Cobras won 45-10 at Tidehaven and the Bulldogs won 41-4 at home against Needville.
Falls City moved up to No. 7 in Class 2A, Division I after a 36-0 win over Flatonia.
Cuero dropped to No. 9 in Class 4A, Divison II after losing 29-27 at Navarro.
Refugio and Shiner remained at No. 1 and 2 in Class 2A, Division I after wins against Sabinal and Poth respectively.
