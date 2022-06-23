COLLEGE STATION — The high temperature at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex reached 103 degrees Thursday afternoon and the heat index climbed even higher.
But that didn’t stop senior Keyshaun Green or his Flatonia teammates from going 2-1 in Division III pool play at the state 7on7 tournament.
“You’ve got to stay hydrated,” Green said. “With the heat here, it’s very hot, the sun is beating down, the heat index is pretty high so you’ve got to drink plenty of water. A little bit of Gatorade, but lots of water.”
Ganado’s Bubba Webernick runs for a long gainer against Brock in their game in College Station Thursday afternoon.
Area teams took to the field in College Station on Thursday to begin the Texas 7on7 state football tournament.
Ganado’s Bubba Webernick runs for a long gainer against Brock in their game in College Station Thursday afternoon.
Ganado’s Cain Hayden makes a leaping catch against Brock in their matchup in College Station Thursday.
Ganado’s Cain Hayden defends on a long pass against Crane in College Station Thursday afternoon.
Lindale’s 7-on-7 team gathers on the field before they face defending UIL State Champion China Springs Thursday afternoon in College Station.
Lindale’s Jalen Hines defends on a play against China Springs in College Station Thursday afternoon.
Lindale’s Clint Thurman looks for a receiver to pass to in Thursday’s matchup against China Springs in College Station.
Lindale’s Alex Romero defends on a China Springs pass play in their game Thursday afternoon in College Station.
Lindale’s Jake Curbow tags a China Springs receiver down in Thursday’s game action in College Station Thursday afternoon.
Flatonia’s Fidel Venegas eyes one of his receivers in game action in College Station Thursday afternoon.
Quarterback Fidel Venegas of Flatonia sees a receiver open during their game against Gunter Thursday afternoon in College Station.
Flatonia’s Keegan Green looks for a way to escape a tag in Thursday’s action against Gunter in College Station.
Goliad’s JP Reyes throws the ball to one of his receivers Thursday afternoon in College Station.
Scoring on this play is Goliad’s Donovan Perry in game action Thursday afternoon in College Station.
Goliad’s Marcus Cisneros makes a cut to evade a defender during their game in College Station Thursday afternoon.
Goliad’s Joseph Council makes an outstanding end zone catch for a touchdown in their game Thursday afternoon in College Station.
Bay City’s quarterback, Alex Estrada, warms up prior to their game in College Station Thursday afternoon.
Bay City’s Jada Andrews runs towards the sideline against Celina in their game in College Station Thursday afternoon.
Bay City’s Brice Turner out reaches a Celina defender to score in Thursday afternoon’s game in College Station.
A dejected Bay City team awaits the end of the game against Celina in College Station Thursday afternoon.
Bay City’s Mack Curtis intercepted a pass against Celina Thursday afternoon in College Station.
Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero makes a throw against Brock in their 7-on-7 game Thursday afternoon in College Station.
The Bulldogs managed to stay fresh enough to set themselves up as the second seed in Friday’s single-elimination round.
Other area schools weren’t as successful. Goliad went 1-2 and Bay City finished 0-3 in Division II pool play. Tidehaven had a 1-2 record and Ganado went 0-3 in Division III pool play.
“Yes and no,” said Ganado coach Josh Ervin when asked how important the results were to his team. “Obviously when we come out here and compete, we want to win. We’re working for one common goal. It doesn’t affect us come Aug. 1. So yes and no, the competitive nature the boys want to win.”
Flatonia began the day with an 18-8 win over Dawson and captured a 6-0 win over San Angelo TLC before dropping a 33-6 decision to Gunter.
“We executed really well except for the last game,” said Flatonia coach Chris Freytag. “That had something to do with Gunter. Offensively, we weren’t real crisp, but we have a lot of kids who can make some plays and our kids are in really good shape.”
“We played hard,” Green added. “We ran into a good Gunter team. They were runners-up at state and they have really good skill players who can play. They played really well today.”
Goliad started pool play with a 20-13 win over Fort Bend Christians. The Tigers dropped a 27-13 decision to Lorena, before coming up just short in a 21-20 loss to Kaufman, the defending 7on7 state champion.
“I think we’re doing pretty well,” said senior Joseph Council. “For a 3A school to come up here we showed that we can be just as good as anybody else and we’re going to stick to that.”
Tidehaven had a chance to win its opening game, but threw an interception in the closing seconds of its 25-20 loss to New Waverley.
But Tidehaven coach David Lucio was happy to see his young team come back from a loss to Dumas and defeat Alpine in the final pool game.
“It wasn’t too bad of a showing,” Lucio said. “We want to win as many as we can and get them experience.”
Bay City coach Robert Jones has much the same goal for his squad, which includes only four seniors on the 20-man roster.
“When you play better teams at the state 7on7 tournament they are going to make plays,” Jones said. “We’ve got to learn how to flush it and move on to the next play. We can’t let that affect us our you’ll do it over and over again.
“We’ve got to learn from those mistakes,” he added. “But that’s what 7on7 is about is trying to learn the coverages and knowing how to switch up and mix coverages.”
The teams start with a clean slate Friday and determine how long they continue playing.
“We’ve got to come out focused, sharp and ready to go,” Green said. “We need to come ready to play and give-100 percent effort.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
