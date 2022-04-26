SAN ANTONIO — A pair of area tennis players saw their season end in the state quarterfinals at the Blossom and Annemarie Tennis Centers on Tuesday.
Yoakum’s Andres Albarado fell to Little River Academy’s Hunter Bruggman in three sets during the Class 3A boys singles.
After winning the first set 6-4, Albarado dropped the next two sets 7-5 and 7-6.
Runge’s Melina Ramirez fell in straight sets to Groom’s Ali Friemel in the quarterfinals.
Ramirez dropped the sets 6-4 and 6-3.
