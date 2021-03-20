Track and Field

Boys

100-meter dash

Logan Garis, East, 10.65, 3/18, Corpus Christi

Trevor Haynes, Shiner, 10.81, 3/11, Columbus

Sammy Brito, West, 10.89, 3/18, Corpus Christi

Rueben Owens, El Campo, 10.96, 3/5, El Campo

Martin Traman, Schulenburg, 11.03, 3/11, Columbus

TK Morgan, Woodsboro, 11.09, 3/4,Woodsboro

200-meter dash

Cutler Zamzow, 21.65, 4/11, Goliad

Anthony Meacham, Woodsboro, 22.18, 3/4, Woodsboro

Jalen Spicer, Beeville, 22.33, 3/11, Goliad

Brice Turner, Bay City, 22.45, 2/26, Bay City

Wade Leath, Victoria West, 22.74, 3/5, El Campo

Zane Rhodes, Shiner, 22.78, 3/4, Goliad

400-meter dash

Cutler Zamzow, Goliad, 47.73, 3/18, Sweeny

Kyler Sardinea, Tidehaven, 50.77, 3/4, Goliad

Kai Giese, St. Paul, 51.38, 3/17, Hallettsville

Nick Rodriguez, St. Joseph, 51.78, 3/4, Goliad

Deveryck Mathis, Cuero, 51.94, 2/25, Cuero

Connor Williams, Victoria West; 52.26, 2/25, Cuero

800-meter run

Kameron Mitchell, Wharton, 2:07.65, 2/26, Bay City

Seth Migura, Hallettsville, 2:09.00, 3/17, Hallettsville

Daniel Zepeda, Rice Cons., 2:09.02, 3/11, Columbus

Jose Saucedo, Industrial, 2:09.43, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Alan Baez, Ganado, 2:10.55, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Angel Campos, Bay City, 2:11.40, 3/18, Sweeny

1,600-meter run

Nick Rodriguez, St. Joseph, 4:43.34, 3/4, Goliad

Daniel Zepeda, Rice Cons., 4:51.28, 3/11, Columbus

Alan Baez, Ganado, 5:03.25, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Julian Diaz, Palacios, 5:04.32, 3/18, Palacios

Angel Campos, Bay City, 5:05.44, 3/18, Sweeny

Josafat Galvan, Rice Cons., 5:06.50, 3/11, Columbus

Michael Garza, Edna, 5:06.50, 3/4, Goliad

3,200-meter run

Antonio Martinez, Louise, 10:36.00, 3/11, Yorktown

Alan Baez, Ganado, 10:55.18, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Johnathan Garcia, Industrial, 10:58.92, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Josafat Galvan, Rice Cons., 11:09.86, 3/11, Columbus

Julian Diaz, Palacios, 11:15.84, 3/4, Goliad

Michael Garza, Edna, 11:16.78, 3/4, Goliad

110-meter hurdles

Hendrick Hundl, El Campo, 14.65, 3/5, El Campo

Evan Brown, East, 14.95, 3/18, Corpus Christi

Zavien Wills, Refugio, 15.21, 3/4, Goliad

Beau Fournet, Cuero, 15.62, 3/4, Goliad

Jackson Fluitt, Industrial, 15.65, 2/25, Edna

Logan Cooper, West, 15.81, 3/18, Corpus Christi

300-meter hurdles

Reese Ruhnke, Goliad, 40.46, 3/4, Goliad

Hendrick Hundl, El Campo, 40.69, 3/5, El Campo

Zavien Wills, Refugio, 40.81, 3/4, Goliad

Evan Brown, East, 41.73, 3/18, Corpus Christi

Tyler Bishop, Shiner, 42.62, 3/11, Columbus

Kameron Mitchell, Wharton, 42.76, 3/5, El Campo

400-meter relay

Shiner, 42.75, 3/11, Columbus

El Campo, 43.31, 3/5, El Campo

Goliad, 43.75, 3/11, Goliad

West, 43.99, 3/5, El Campo

Palacios, 44.16, 3/4 Goliad

Yoakum, 44.25, 3/11, Vanderbilt

800-meter relay

Shiner, 1:31.15, 3/11, Columbus

El Campo, 1:31.78, 3/18, Palacios

Yoakum, 1:33.28, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Rice Cons., 1:33.56, 3/11, Columbus

Refugio, 1:33.62, 3/4, Goliad

Palacios, 1:33.69, 3/18, Palacios

1,600-meter relay

Refugio, 3:33.84, 3/4, Goliad

Shiner, 3:34.11, 3/11, Columbus

El Campo, 3:34.68, 3/5, El Campo

Cuero, 3:35.67, 3/4, Goliad

Edna, 3:36.00, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Palacios, 3:36.30, 3/4, Goliad

Long jump

Dalton Brooks, Shiner, 22-4, 33/4, Goliad

Charles Shorter, El Campo, 22-3.25, 3/5, El Campo

Bryan Thomas, Palacios, 21-10.5, 3/4, Goliad

Kai Giese, St. Paul, 21-8.5, 3/17, Hallettsville

Trevor Haynes, Shiner, 21-6.5, 3/11, Columbus

Deveryck Mathis, Cuero, 21-6, 33/4, Goliad

Shot put

Kerry North, El Campo, 49-5.25, 3/5, El Campo

Doug Brooks, Shiner, 48-8, 3/11, Columbus

Charles Derouen, Cuero, 46-3, 2/25, Cuero

Albernie North, El Campo, 45-7.75, 3/5, El Campo

Ellian Perez, Palacios, 45-6, 3/4, Goliad

Hunter Crump, East, 45-0, 3/5, El Campo

Discus

Tre Robbins, Yoakum, 163-1, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Doug Brooks, Shiner, 140-8, 3/4, Goliad

Albernie North, El Campo, 130-9, 3/5, El Campo

Charles Derouen, Cuero, 129-11, 3/4, Goliad

Jaqwon Reed, Edna, 128-9, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Lucas Hurtado, Bay City, 128-8.5, 3/18, Sweeny

Triple Jump

Charles Shorter, El Campo, 44-1, 2/26, Bay City

Dalton Brooks, Shiner, 43-7, 3/11, Columbus

Min Htway, Calhoun, 42-9.5, 33/4, Yoakum

Trevor Haynes, Shiner, 42-0, 3/11, Columbus

Paul Osore, El Campo, 41-11.5, 2/26, Bay City

Cooper Dillard, Goliad, 41-11, 3/11, Goliad

High Jump

Davyon Williams, Cuero, 6-4, 3/4, Goliad

D’Andre Fillmore, West, 6-3, 3/5, El Campo

Joey Ramirez, Weimar, 6-2, 3/11, Columbus

Beau Fournet, Cuero, 6-2, 3/4, Goliad

Aaron Martinez, Calhoun, 6-1, 3/4, Yoakum

Hendrick Hundl, El Campo, 6-0, 3/18, Palacios

Derick Garza, Gonzales, 6-0, 3/17, Hallettsville

Anthony Keanu, Schulenburg, 6-0, 3/11, Columbus

Dekenzie King, Flatonia, 6-0, 3/11, Columbus

Raymond Hudson, Wharton, 6-0, 3/5, El Campo

Deveryck Mathis, Cuero, 6-0, 3/4, Goliad

Ty LaFrance, Refugio, 6-0, 3/4, Goliad

Pole Vault

Blake Gordon, Yoakum, 15-0, 3/17, Hallettsville

Anthony Meacham, Woodsboro, 14-6, 3/10, Kenedy

Tanner Woodring, Industrial, 13-6, 2/25, Edna

Steven Kovar, Edna, 12-0, 3/11, Vanderbilt

John Arnim, Woodsboro, 12-0, 3/4, Woodsboro

Kaleb Muschalek, Edna, 11-6, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Kalan Malandrakis, Cuero, 11-6, 2/25 Cuero

Girls

100-meter dash

C’Niaha Randle, East, 11.92, 3/18, Corpus Christi

Jackesha Nichols, El Campo, 12.40, 3/5, El Campo

Jalai Foster, Ganado, 12.69, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Shelby Keith, Edna, 12.69, 3/4, Goliad

Tekhilah Stewart, Edna, 12.70, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Jessica Pope, Flatonia, 12.72, 3/11, Columbus

200-meter dash

Kila Rodas, Edna, 25.92, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Shelby Keith, Edna, 25.96, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Jessica Pope, Flatonia, 26.50, 3/11, Columbus

Jalai Foster, Ganado, 26.50, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Keona Wells, El Campo, 26.80, 3/5, El Campo

C’Niaha Randle East, 26.95, 3/18, Corpus Christi

400-meter dash

Kila Rodas, Edna, 1:00.00, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Lauren Bond, Goliad, 1:00.36, 3/20, Karnes City

Brooklin Berger, Yoakum, 1:00.58, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Dailynn Zarate, West, 1:02.29, 3/18, Corpus Christi

Madison Hawes, Calhoun, 1:03.90, 3/4, Yoakum

Kaylie Goad, Wharton, 1:04.06, 3/5, El Campo

800-meter run

Jenna McKee, Yoakum, 2:25.00, 3/17, Hallettsville

Kila Rodas, Edna, 2:25.09, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun, 2:25.36, 3/4, Yoakum

Phoebe Huang, Calhoun, 2:27.30, 3/4, Yoakum

Brooke Cerny, St. Paul, 2:30.00, 3/17, Hallettsville

Brooke Wendel, Cuero, 2:30.13, 2/25, Cuero

1,600-meter run

Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun, 5:27.04, 3/4, Yoakum

Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg, 5:36.09, 3/11, Columbus

Brooke Wendel, Cuero, 5:36.47, 2/25, Cuero

Kylee Rodriguez, Karnes City, 5:38.00, 3/20, Karnes City

Phoebe Huang, Calhoun, 5:42.99, 3/4, Yoakum

Jenna McKee, Yoakum, 5:43.64, 3/4, Yoakum

3,200-meter run

Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun, 11:45.68, 3/4, Yoakum

Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg, 12:02.86, 3/11, Columbus

Olivia Etzler, Hallettsville, 12:43.00, 3/17, Hallettsville

Bailey Petras, Yoakum, 12:53.00, 3/17, Hallettsville

Jada Johnson, Beeville, 12:56.31, 3/11, Goliad

Aubrie Jendrzey, Yoakum, 13:05.00, 3/17, Hallettsville

100-meter hurdles

Kyla Hill, Goliad, 14.94, 3/4, Goliad

Kailey Sinast, Yorktown, 15.02, 3/11, Yorktown

Karleigh Hill, Goliad, 15.41, 3/11, Goliad

Kyleigh Matula, Industrial, 15.57, 2/25, Edna

Peyton Ruddock, Gonzales, 15.67, 3/17, Hallettsville

Allie Estrada, Beeville, 15.70, 3/11, Goliad

300-meter hurdles

Kyla Hill, Goliad, 45.46, 3/4, Goliad

Karleigh Hill, Goliad, 46.15, 3/11, Goliad

Reagan Johnson, Karnes City, 47.59, 3/20, Karnes City

Allie Estrada, Beeville, 48.21, 3/11, Goliad

Kailey Sinast, Yorktown, 49.06, 3/11, Yorktown

Kerigan Baumgartner, St. Joseph, 50.37, 3/4, Goliad

400-meter relay

Shiner, 47.49, 3/11, Columbus

Rice Cons., 48.71, 3/11, Columbus

Flatonia, 49.21, 3/11, Columbus

El Campo, 49.81, 3/5, El Campo

Schulenburg, 50.04, 3/11, Columbus

Edna, 50.96, 2/25, Edna

800-meter relay

Shiner, 1:49.32, 3/11, Columbus

Edna, 1:50.18, 3/11, Vanderbilt

El Campo, 1:50.43, 2/26, Bay City

West, 1:51.38, 3/5, El Campo

Wharton, 1:51.75, 3/5, El Campo

Goliad, 1:52.02, 3/11, Goliad

1,600-meter relay

Goliad, 4:07.84, 2/25, Edna

West, 4:17.81, 3/18, Corpus Christi

Yoakum, 4:18.00, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Karnes City, 4:20.14, 3/20, Karnes City

Shiner, 4:20.68, 3/11, Columbus

Industrial, 4:21.00, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Long jump

Jai’lin King, Refugio, 18-10.25, 3/11, Portland

Kailey Sinast, Yorktown, 17-9, 3/11, Yorktown

Jackesha Nichols, El Campo, 17-7.5, 3/5, El Campo

Karleigh Hill, Goliad, 17-6, 3/4, Goliad

Peyton Oliver, Refugio, 17-2, 3/4, Goliad

Alexus Abbott, Van Vleck, 17-1, 2/26, Bay City

Shot put

Brandalyn Rice, East, 35-1, 3/11, Portland

Miricle Glover, Cuero, 34-7, 2/25, Cuero

Emma Wesley, Cuero, 34-1, 2/25, Cuero

Jane Twyford, St. Paul, 32-6.5, 3/11, Yorktown

Danielle Wilson, Nordheim, 32-0.5, 3/20, Karnes City

Hallie Herman, Shiner, 31-10, 3/4, Goliad

Discus

Cassidy Brown, Edna, 114-11, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Iris Dewitt, Bay City, 107-10, 3/18, Sweeny

Ali Janecka, Flatonia, 106-10, 3/17, Hallettsville

Kirsten Smith, Yoakum, 103-6, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Emilee Whitehead, Goliad, 99-11, 3/11, Goliad

Danielle Wilson, Nordheim, 98-2, 3/20, Karnes City

Triple jump

Jackesha Nichols, El Campo, 38-8, 2/26, Bay City

Kyla Hill, Goliad, 37-10.25, 3/4, Goliad

Karleigh Hill, Goliad, 37-5.25, 3/11, Goliad

Allie Estrada, Beeville, 37-1, 2/25, Cuero

Sarah Brogger, Industrial, 35-11, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Jaiden Robinson, Karnes City, 35-3, 3/20, Karnes City

High jump

Jai’lin King, Refugio, 5-8, 3/4, Goliad

Ashlyn Pesek, St. Paul, 5-4, 3/17, Hallettsville

Alexis Holmberg, West, 5-2, 3/18, Corpus Christi

Madelynn Brown, Gonzales, 5-2, 3/17, Hallettsville

Giani Wimbish-Gay, East, 5-2, 3/11, Portland

Sierra Johnson, Hallettsville, 5-2, 3/11, Goliad

Loren Washington, Cuero, 5-2, 3/4, Goliad

Pole vault

Kyleigh Matula, Industrial, 10-6, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Abbey Dreier, Cuero, 10-0, 3/4, Goliad

Sophia Hinojosa, Industrial, 9-6, 3/11, Vanderbilt

Tarynn Ackley, Goliad, 9-0, 3/18, Sweeny

Keely Snider, Edna, 9-0, 3/4, Goliad

Haley Eidlebach, Bay City, 9-0, 2/26, Bay City

Coaches should send updated finals times and marks to sports@vicad.com.

