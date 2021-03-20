Boys
100-meter dash
Logan Garis, East, 10.65, 3/18, Corpus Christi
Trevor Haynes, Shiner, 10.81, 3/11, Columbus
Sammy Brito, West, 10.89, 3/18, Corpus Christi
Rueben Owens, El Campo, 10.96, 3/5, El Campo
Martin Traman, Schulenburg, 11.03, 3/11, Columbus
TK Morgan, Woodsboro, 11.09, 3/4,Woodsboro
200-meter dash
Cutler Zamzow, 21.65, 4/11, Goliad
Anthony Meacham, Woodsboro, 22.18, 3/4, Woodsboro
Jalen Spicer, Beeville, 22.33, 3/11, Goliad
Brice Turner, Bay City, 22.45, 2/26, Bay City
Wade Leath, Victoria West, 22.74, 3/5, El Campo
Zane Rhodes, Shiner, 22.78, 3/4, Goliad
400-meter dash
Cutler Zamzow, Goliad, 47.73, 3/18, Sweeny
Kyler Sardinea, Tidehaven, 50.77, 3/4, Goliad
Kai Giese, St. Paul, 51.38, 3/17, Hallettsville
Nick Rodriguez, St. Joseph, 51.78, 3/4, Goliad
Deveryck Mathis, Cuero, 51.94, 2/25, Cuero
Connor Williams, Victoria West; 52.26, 2/25, Cuero
800-meter run
Kameron Mitchell, Wharton, 2:07.65, 2/26, Bay City
Seth Migura, Hallettsville, 2:09.00, 3/17, Hallettsville
Daniel Zepeda, Rice Cons., 2:09.02, 3/11, Columbus
Jose Saucedo, Industrial, 2:09.43, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Alan Baez, Ganado, 2:10.55, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Angel Campos, Bay City, 2:11.40, 3/18, Sweeny
1,600-meter run
Nick Rodriguez, St. Joseph, 4:43.34, 3/4, Goliad
Daniel Zepeda, Rice Cons., 4:51.28, 3/11, Columbus
Alan Baez, Ganado, 5:03.25, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Julian Diaz, Palacios, 5:04.32, 3/18, Palacios
Angel Campos, Bay City, 5:05.44, 3/18, Sweeny
Josafat Galvan, Rice Cons., 5:06.50, 3/11, Columbus
Michael Garza, Edna, 5:06.50, 3/4, Goliad
3,200-meter run
Antonio Martinez, Louise, 10:36.00, 3/11, Yorktown
Alan Baez, Ganado, 10:55.18, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Johnathan Garcia, Industrial, 10:58.92, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Josafat Galvan, Rice Cons., 11:09.86, 3/11, Columbus
Julian Diaz, Palacios, 11:15.84, 3/4, Goliad
Michael Garza, Edna, 11:16.78, 3/4, Goliad
110-meter hurdles
Hendrick Hundl, El Campo, 14.65, 3/5, El Campo
Evan Brown, East, 14.95, 3/18, Corpus Christi
Zavien Wills, Refugio, 15.21, 3/4, Goliad
Beau Fournet, Cuero, 15.62, 3/4, Goliad
Jackson Fluitt, Industrial, 15.65, 2/25, Edna
Logan Cooper, West, 15.81, 3/18, Corpus Christi
300-meter hurdles
Reese Ruhnke, Goliad, 40.46, 3/4, Goliad
Hendrick Hundl, El Campo, 40.69, 3/5, El Campo
Zavien Wills, Refugio, 40.81, 3/4, Goliad
Evan Brown, East, 41.73, 3/18, Corpus Christi
Tyler Bishop, Shiner, 42.62, 3/11, Columbus
Kameron Mitchell, Wharton, 42.76, 3/5, El Campo
400-meter relay
Shiner, 42.75, 3/11, Columbus
El Campo, 43.31, 3/5, El Campo
Goliad, 43.75, 3/11, Goliad
West, 43.99, 3/5, El Campo
Palacios, 44.16, 3/4 Goliad
Yoakum, 44.25, 3/11, Vanderbilt
800-meter relay
Shiner, 1:31.15, 3/11, Columbus
El Campo, 1:31.78, 3/18, Palacios
Yoakum, 1:33.28, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Rice Cons., 1:33.56, 3/11, Columbus
Refugio, 1:33.62, 3/4, Goliad
Palacios, 1:33.69, 3/18, Palacios
1,600-meter relay
Refugio, 3:33.84, 3/4, Goliad
Shiner, 3:34.11, 3/11, Columbus
El Campo, 3:34.68, 3/5, El Campo
Cuero, 3:35.67, 3/4, Goliad
Edna, 3:36.00, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Palacios, 3:36.30, 3/4, Goliad
Long jump
Dalton Brooks, Shiner, 22-4, 33/4, Goliad
Charles Shorter, El Campo, 22-3.25, 3/5, El Campo
Bryan Thomas, Palacios, 21-10.5, 3/4, Goliad
Kai Giese, St. Paul, 21-8.5, 3/17, Hallettsville
Trevor Haynes, Shiner, 21-6.5, 3/11, Columbus
Deveryck Mathis, Cuero, 21-6, 33/4, Goliad
Shot put
Kerry North, El Campo, 49-5.25, 3/5, El Campo
Doug Brooks, Shiner, 48-8, 3/11, Columbus
Charles Derouen, Cuero, 46-3, 2/25, Cuero
Albernie North, El Campo, 45-7.75, 3/5, El Campo
Ellian Perez, Palacios, 45-6, 3/4, Goliad
Hunter Crump, East, 45-0, 3/5, El Campo
Discus
Tre Robbins, Yoakum, 163-1, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Doug Brooks, Shiner, 140-8, 3/4, Goliad
Albernie North, El Campo, 130-9, 3/5, El Campo
Charles Derouen, Cuero, 129-11, 3/4, Goliad
Jaqwon Reed, Edna, 128-9, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Lucas Hurtado, Bay City, 128-8.5, 3/18, Sweeny
Triple Jump
Charles Shorter, El Campo, 44-1, 2/26, Bay City
Dalton Brooks, Shiner, 43-7, 3/11, Columbus
Min Htway, Calhoun, 42-9.5, 33/4, Yoakum
Trevor Haynes, Shiner, 42-0, 3/11, Columbus
Paul Osore, El Campo, 41-11.5, 2/26, Bay City
Cooper Dillard, Goliad, 41-11, 3/11, Goliad
High Jump
Davyon Williams, Cuero, 6-4, 3/4, Goliad
D’Andre Fillmore, West, 6-3, 3/5, El Campo
Joey Ramirez, Weimar, 6-2, 3/11, Columbus
Beau Fournet, Cuero, 6-2, 3/4, Goliad
Aaron Martinez, Calhoun, 6-1, 3/4, Yoakum
Hendrick Hundl, El Campo, 6-0, 3/18, Palacios
Derick Garza, Gonzales, 6-0, 3/17, Hallettsville
Anthony Keanu, Schulenburg, 6-0, 3/11, Columbus
Dekenzie King, Flatonia, 6-0, 3/11, Columbus
Raymond Hudson, Wharton, 6-0, 3/5, El Campo
Deveryck Mathis, Cuero, 6-0, 3/4, Goliad
Ty LaFrance, Refugio, 6-0, 3/4, Goliad
Pole Vault
Blake Gordon, Yoakum, 15-0, 3/17, Hallettsville
Anthony Meacham, Woodsboro, 14-6, 3/10, Kenedy
Tanner Woodring, Industrial, 13-6, 2/25, Edna
Steven Kovar, Edna, 12-0, 3/11, Vanderbilt
John Arnim, Woodsboro, 12-0, 3/4, Woodsboro
Kaleb Muschalek, Edna, 11-6, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Kalan Malandrakis, Cuero, 11-6, 2/25 Cuero
Girls
100-meter dash
C’Niaha Randle, East, 11.92, 3/18, Corpus Christi
Jackesha Nichols, El Campo, 12.40, 3/5, El Campo
Jalai Foster, Ganado, 12.69, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Shelby Keith, Edna, 12.69, 3/4, Goliad
Tekhilah Stewart, Edna, 12.70, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Jessica Pope, Flatonia, 12.72, 3/11, Columbus
200-meter dash
Kila Rodas, Edna, 25.92, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Shelby Keith, Edna, 25.96, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Jessica Pope, Flatonia, 26.50, 3/11, Columbus
Jalai Foster, Ganado, 26.50, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Keona Wells, El Campo, 26.80, 3/5, El Campo
C’Niaha Randle East, 26.95, 3/18, Corpus Christi
400-meter dash
Kila Rodas, Edna, 1:00.00, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Lauren Bond, Goliad, 1:00.36, 3/20, Karnes City
Brooklin Berger, Yoakum, 1:00.58, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Dailynn Zarate, West, 1:02.29, 3/18, Corpus Christi
Madison Hawes, Calhoun, 1:03.90, 3/4, Yoakum
Kaylie Goad, Wharton, 1:04.06, 3/5, El Campo
800-meter run
Jenna McKee, Yoakum, 2:25.00, 3/17, Hallettsville
Kila Rodas, Edna, 2:25.09, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun, 2:25.36, 3/4, Yoakum
Phoebe Huang, Calhoun, 2:27.30, 3/4, Yoakum
Brooke Cerny, St. Paul, 2:30.00, 3/17, Hallettsville
Brooke Wendel, Cuero, 2:30.13, 2/25, Cuero
1,600-meter run
Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun, 5:27.04, 3/4, Yoakum
Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg, 5:36.09, 3/11, Columbus
Brooke Wendel, Cuero, 5:36.47, 2/25, Cuero
Kylee Rodriguez, Karnes City, 5:38.00, 3/20, Karnes City
Phoebe Huang, Calhoun, 5:42.99, 3/4, Yoakum
Jenna McKee, Yoakum, 5:43.64, 3/4, Yoakum
3,200-meter run
Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun, 11:45.68, 3/4, Yoakum
Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg, 12:02.86, 3/11, Columbus
Olivia Etzler, Hallettsville, 12:43.00, 3/17, Hallettsville
Bailey Petras, Yoakum, 12:53.00, 3/17, Hallettsville
Jada Johnson, Beeville, 12:56.31, 3/11, Goliad
Aubrie Jendrzey, Yoakum, 13:05.00, 3/17, Hallettsville
100-meter hurdles
Kyla Hill, Goliad, 14.94, 3/4, Goliad
Kailey Sinast, Yorktown, 15.02, 3/11, Yorktown
Karleigh Hill, Goliad, 15.41, 3/11, Goliad
Kyleigh Matula, Industrial, 15.57, 2/25, Edna
Peyton Ruddock, Gonzales, 15.67, 3/17, Hallettsville
Allie Estrada, Beeville, 15.70, 3/11, Goliad
300-meter hurdles
Kyla Hill, Goliad, 45.46, 3/4, Goliad
Karleigh Hill, Goliad, 46.15, 3/11, Goliad
Reagan Johnson, Karnes City, 47.59, 3/20, Karnes City
Allie Estrada, Beeville, 48.21, 3/11, Goliad
Kailey Sinast, Yorktown, 49.06, 3/11, Yorktown
Kerigan Baumgartner, St. Joseph, 50.37, 3/4, Goliad
400-meter relay
Shiner, 47.49, 3/11, Columbus
Rice Cons., 48.71, 3/11, Columbus
Flatonia, 49.21, 3/11, Columbus
El Campo, 49.81, 3/5, El Campo
Schulenburg, 50.04, 3/11, Columbus
Edna, 50.96, 2/25, Edna
800-meter relay
Shiner, 1:49.32, 3/11, Columbus
Edna, 1:50.18, 3/11, Vanderbilt
El Campo, 1:50.43, 2/26, Bay City
West, 1:51.38, 3/5, El Campo
Wharton, 1:51.75, 3/5, El Campo
Goliad, 1:52.02, 3/11, Goliad
1,600-meter relay
Goliad, 4:07.84, 2/25, Edna
West, 4:17.81, 3/18, Corpus Christi
Yoakum, 4:18.00, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Karnes City, 4:20.14, 3/20, Karnes City
Shiner, 4:20.68, 3/11, Columbus
Industrial, 4:21.00, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Long jump
Jai’lin King, Refugio, 18-10.25, 3/11, Portland
Kailey Sinast, Yorktown, 17-9, 3/11, Yorktown
Jackesha Nichols, El Campo, 17-7.5, 3/5, El Campo
Karleigh Hill, Goliad, 17-6, 3/4, Goliad
Peyton Oliver, Refugio, 17-2, 3/4, Goliad
Alexus Abbott, Van Vleck, 17-1, 2/26, Bay City
Shot put
Brandalyn Rice, East, 35-1, 3/11, Portland
Miricle Glover, Cuero, 34-7, 2/25, Cuero
Emma Wesley, Cuero, 34-1, 2/25, Cuero
Jane Twyford, St. Paul, 32-6.5, 3/11, Yorktown
Danielle Wilson, Nordheim, 32-0.5, 3/20, Karnes City
Hallie Herman, Shiner, 31-10, 3/4, Goliad
Discus
Cassidy Brown, Edna, 114-11, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Iris Dewitt, Bay City, 107-10, 3/18, Sweeny
Ali Janecka, Flatonia, 106-10, 3/17, Hallettsville
Kirsten Smith, Yoakum, 103-6, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Emilee Whitehead, Goliad, 99-11, 3/11, Goliad
Danielle Wilson, Nordheim, 98-2, 3/20, Karnes City
Triple jump
Jackesha Nichols, El Campo, 38-8, 2/26, Bay City
Kyla Hill, Goliad, 37-10.25, 3/4, Goliad
Karleigh Hill, Goliad, 37-5.25, 3/11, Goliad
Allie Estrada, Beeville, 37-1, 2/25, Cuero
Sarah Brogger, Industrial, 35-11, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Jaiden Robinson, Karnes City, 35-3, 3/20, Karnes City
High jump
Jai’lin King, Refugio, 5-8, 3/4, Goliad
Ashlyn Pesek, St. Paul, 5-4, 3/17, Hallettsville
Alexis Holmberg, West, 5-2, 3/18, Corpus Christi
Madelynn Brown, Gonzales, 5-2, 3/17, Hallettsville
Giani Wimbish-Gay, East, 5-2, 3/11, Portland
Sierra Johnson, Hallettsville, 5-2, 3/11, Goliad
Loren Washington, Cuero, 5-2, 3/4, Goliad
Pole vault
Kyleigh Matula, Industrial, 10-6, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Abbey Dreier, Cuero, 10-0, 3/4, Goliad
Sophia Hinojosa, Industrial, 9-6, 3/11, Vanderbilt
Tarynn Ackley, Goliad, 9-0, 3/18, Sweeny
Keely Snider, Edna, 9-0, 3/4, Goliad
Haley Eidlebach, Bay City, 9-0, 2/26, Bay City
Coaches should send updated finals times and marks to sports@vicad.com.
