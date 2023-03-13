BOYS
100-meter dash
Ernest Campbell Refugio 10.52 3/2 Goliad
Braylen Johnson Falls City 10.80 3/9 Falls City
Ayden Joe Yorktown 10.87 3/9 Woodsboro
Eric Toliver Rice Cons. 11.0 3/9 Columbus
Layne Gerke Hallettsville 11.00 3/9 Columbus
Tony Hensley Calhoun 11.00 3/2 Yoakum
200-meter dash
Ernest Campbell Refugio 21.77 3/9 Cuero
Damarion Austin Hallettsville 22.26 3/2 Altair
Zach Taylor Yoakum 22.28 2/23 Edna
Ti’Shaun Davis Tidehaven 22.29 3/2 Altair
Jacorric Allen Wharton 22.38 2/24 Bay City
Tony Hensley Calhoun 22.54 3/9 Cuero
Anthony White Palacios 22.54 3/9 Van Vleck
400-meter dash
Jaccoric Allen Wharton 48.43 3/9 El Campo
Chase Polk Yoakum 50.50 3/9 Cuero
J. Henry Moore Refugio 50.67 3/9 Cuero
Anthony White Palacios 50.81 2/23 Edna
Kameron Mitchell Wharton 51.02 2/24 Bay City
Ke’Lamauran Le’Day Bay City 51.16 3/9 Cuero
800-meter run
Kameron Mitchell Wharton 2:00.06 3/9 El Campo
Jaccoric Allen Wharton 2:00.22 2/24 Bay City
Antonio Martinez Louise 2:01.95 3/9 Van Vleck
Angel Campos Bay City 2:03.29 3/2 Needville
Alan Baez Ganado 2:03.87 3/2 Woodsboro
Jose Saucedo Industrial 2:05.79 2/23 Altair
1,600-meter run
Antonio Martinez Louise 4:34.89 3/9 Van Vleck
Angel Campos Bay City 4:37.17 3/9 Cuero
Alan Baez Ganado 4:44.37 3/9 Woodsboro
Juan Martinez Bay City 4:54.91 3/9 Cuero
Esteban Maldonado Industrial 4:57.81 3/9 El Campo
Lino Lopez Karnes City 5:02.61 3/9 Falls City
3,200-meter run
Alan Baez Ganado 10:19.92 2/23 Ganado
Nathan Sandelovic Hallettsville 10:55.00 3/2 Altair
Juan Martinez Bay City 10:56.39 3/2 Needville
John Moreno Calhoun 11:00.17 3/2 Yoakum
Esteban Maldonado Industrial 11:00.18 2/23 Altair
Kejun Wilson Rice Cons. 11:02.77 2/23 Altair
110-meter hurdles
Collin Gomez Beeville 15.30 3/10 Corpus Christi
Tyler Respondek Yorktown 15.37 3/2 Woodsboro
Trent Brown St. Paul 15.38 3/2 Altair
Luke Moses Nixon-Smiley 15.94 3/9 Falls City
Layden Lara Goliad 16.05 3/2 Goliad
Zane Barta St. Paul 16.21 3/2 Altair
300-meter hurdles
Kameron Mitchell Wharton 40.43 3/9 El Campo
Logan Cooper West 41.11 3/9 Cuero
Chai Whitmire Refugio 41.66 3/9 Cuero
Tyler Respondek Yorktown 41.90 3/2 Woodsboro
Collin Gomez Beeville 41.94 3/2 Goliad
Cord Zamzow Goliad 42.03 3/9 Cuero
400-meter relay
Refugio 42.71 3/9 Cuero
Bay City 42.94 2/24 Bay City
Yoakum 43.12 3/9 Cuero
Hallettsville 43.37 3/9 Columbus
Goliad 43.42 3/9 Cuero
Wharton 43.43 3/9 El Campo
800-meter relay
Bay City 1:30.90 3/2 Needville
Yoakum 1:32.15 3/2 Yoakum
Hallettsville 1:32.18 2/23 Altair
Refugio 1:32.29 3/9 Cuero
East 1:32.94 3/9 Cuero
Shiner 1:33.19 3/9 Columbus
1,600-meter relay
Refugio 3:26.18 3/9 Cuero
Wharton 3:26.50 3/9 El Campo
Beeville 3:29.50 3/2 Goliad
Shiner 3:31.09 3/9 Columbus
Goliad 3:32.81 3/2 Goliad
Yoakum 3:33.26 3/9 Cuero
Long jump
Matthew Jackson East 22-5 3/9 Cuero
Oliver Miles El Campo 22-5 3/2 Needville
Dalton Brooks Shiner 22-1.5 3/2 Goliad
Zorian Barfield Yoakum 21-1.5 3/2 Yoakum
Layden Lara Goliad 21-0.5 3/2 Goliad
Dayson Varela Cuero 21-0 3/9 Cuero
Shot put
Caden Reagan Goliad 52-4.75 3/2 Goliad
Michael McAfee Hallettsville 50-11.5 3/9 Columbus
Kobe Burton Flatonia 50-2.5 3/9 Columbus
Xavier Perez Palacios 47-9 3/2 Goliad
Dreydan Ashford Edna 46-3.75 3/2 Goliad
Colton Judd Calhoun 46-3 3/9 Cuero
Discus
Caden Reagan Goliad 161-6 3/2 Goliad
Coltyn Judd Calhoun 149-8.5 3/9 Cuero
Zo’Maryon Bryan Bay City 149-8 2/24 Bay City
Zachary Charanza Flatonia 137-8.75 3/9 Columbus
Kobi Valchar Sacred Heart 135-8 3/9 Sacred Heart
Tanner Lev Palacios 133-5 2/23 Edna
Triple Jump
Oliver Miles El Campo 46-8 3/9 El Campo
Braylon Williams Bay City 46-6 3/9 Cuero
Anthony White Palacios 43-4.25 2/23 Edna
Xylan Williams Bay City 42-5.5 2/24 Bay City
Nijahreel Prater East 42-9 3/9 Cuero
Layden Lara Goliad 42-8 3/2 Goliad
High Jump
Matthew Jackson East 6-7 2/23 Port Lavaca
Brayden Robison Woodsboro 6-3 3/2 Woodsboro
Jarrick Beaver Karnes City 6-2 3/4 Karnes City
Corey Austin Van Vleck 6-0 3/9 Van Vleck
J’Marion Scott Hallettsville 6-0 3/9 Columbus
Trace Bishop Shiner 6-0 3/9 Columbus
Jaiden Clay Edna 6-0 3/9 Woodsboro
Pole Vault
Tanner Woodring Industrial 16-0 3/9 El Campo
Layton Niemann Woodsboro 14-7 3/9 Woodsboro
Caleb Mutula Industrial 13-0 3/2 Goliad
Quincy Elkins St. Joseph 12-0 3/9 Cuero
Marshall Homeyer Karnes City 11-0 3/9 Falls City
Rylan Barr Industrial 10-6 3/2 Goliad
GIRLS
100-meter dash
Marina Balboa St. Joseph 12.02 3/2 Woodsboro
JaLeah Curtis Shiner 12.14 3/9 Columbus
Peyton Oliver Refugio 12.34 3/2 Goliad
Rylee Jaques Van Vleck 12.70 3/2 Needville
C’niaha Randle East 12.71 3/2 Yoakum
Mary DeWoody Tidehaven 12.72 3/2 Altair
200-meter dash
Madison Holmes El Campo 25.56 2/23 Edna
C’niaha Randle East 25.83 3/2 Yoakum
Peyton Oliver Refugio 26.03 2/23 Port Lavaca
Jayana Phillips Yoakum 26.56 2/23 Edna
Emeree Dasilva Cuero 26.62 2/24 Bay City
Mauryana Dasilva Cuero 26.65 3/9 Cuero
400-meter dash
Brooke Cerny St. Paul 1:01.04 3/9 Cuero
Riley Haug Refugio 1:01.11 3/2 Goliad
Ja’Mya Wright Shiner 1:01.96 3/2 Goliad
Chloe Cavalier Falls City 1:02.32 3/4 Karnes City
Hayleigh Burns Shiner 1:03.40 3/9 Columbus
Kiani North East 1:03.50 3/9 Cuero
800-meter run
Erin Rivas Beeville 2:27.95 3/10 Corpus Christi
Phoebe Huang Calhoun 2:28.16 2/23 Port Lavaca
Brooke Cerny St. Paul 2:30.21 3/2 Altair
Riley Rainosek Shiner 2:31.52 3/9 Karnes City
Elise Bullock Industrial 2:31.85 3/9 El Campo
Emilee Schneider Van Vleck 2:34.68 3/9 Van Vleck
1,600-meter run
Erin Rivas Beeville 5:33.49 3/10 Corpus Christi
Kate Simons Industrial 5:35.00 3/2 Goliad
Olivia Etzler Hallettsville 5:36.00 3/9 Columbus
Phoebe Huang Calhoun 5:37.36 3/9 Cuero
Brooke Cerney St. Paul 5:41.12 3/9 Cuero
Jada Johnson Beeville 5:45.26 2/23 Port Lavaca
3,200-meter run
Olivia Etzler Hallettsville 12:12.00 3/9 Columbus
Kate Simons Industrial 12:24.00 3/2 Goliad
Jada Johnson Beeville 12:28.52 3/10 Corpus Christi
Phoebe Huang Calhoun 12:37.28 2/23 Port Lavaca
Emilee Schneider Van Vleck 12:37.97 3/2 Needville
Gisela Martinez Yoakum 12:47.34 2/23 Edna
100-meter hurdles
Kyla Hill Goliad 14.88 2/23 Ingleside
Ashley Wood Goliad 15.85 3/2 Goliad
Brooke Redding Schulenburg 16.40 3/9 Columbus
Brooke Kirchner Calhoun 16.73 2/23 Port Lavaca
Adeline Hundl El Campo 16.90 3/9 El Campo
Brooke Epley Shiner 16.93 3/9 Columbus
300-meter hurdles
Kyla Hill Goliad 44.06 2/26 Ingleside
Ashley Wood Goliad 46.78 3/9 Cuero
Claire Flores Calhoun 48.72 3/9 Cuero
Brooke Epley Shiner 50.90 3/9 Columbus
Adeline Hundl El Campo 50.91 2/23 Edna
Mauricinae Walker Cuero 50.92 3/9 Cuero
400-meter relay
Cuero 49.47 2/24 Bay City
Refugio 49.84 2/23 Port Lavaca
El Campo 49.99 3/9 El Campo
Goliad 50.05 3/2 Goliad
Shiner 50.34 3/9 Columbus
Industrial 50.43 3/9 El Campo
800-meter relay
East 1:45.45 2/23 Port Lavaca
Cuero 1:46.12 3/9 Cuero
Yoakum 1:46.68 3/9 Cuero
El Campo 1:47.36 3/9 El Campo
Goliad 1:48.21 3/9 Cuero
Falls City 1:48.63 3/9 Falls City
1,600-meter relay
Goliad 4:05.55 3/2 Goliad
Shiner 4:15.97 3/9 Columbus
Yoakum 4:17.00 2/23 Edna
Falls City 4:18.82 3/4 Karnes City
Calhoun 4:19.45 3/9 Cuero
Beeville 4:22.70 3/2 Goliad
Long jump
Emeree Dasilva Cuero 17-11 3/9 Cuero
Kyla Hill Goliad 17-8 3/9 Cuero
Mauryana Dasilva Cuero 17-8 3/9 Cuero
Madison Holmes El Campo 17-5 3/2 Needville
Marina Balboa St. Joseph 17-2 3/9 Cuero
Addison Zamzow Goliad 17-0 3/9 Cuero
Shot put
Cayla Albers Falls City 39-8 3/4 Karnes City
Ciara Tilley Refugio 38-10 2/23 Port Lavaca
Kailey Boedeker Shiner 37-8.5 3/9 Columbus
Katherine Pavliska Sacred Heart 35-8 3/9 Falls City
Cassidy Brown Edna 34-11.5 3/9 Woodsboro
Faith Machart St. Paul 34-5 Cuero
Discus
Iris Dewitt Bay City 128-6 2/24 Bay City
Cassiday Brown Edna 121-10 2/23 Edna
Cayla Albers Falls City 119-9 3/9 Falls City
Ciara Tilley Refugio 118-4.25 2/23 Port Lavaca
Natalie Tello Edna 117-5 3/2 Goliad
Katherine Pavliska Sacred Heart 108-8 3/9 Falls City
Triple jump
Jayana Phillips Yoakum 37-3 3/9 Cuero
Kyla Hill Goliad 36-11 3/9 Cuero
Kamryn Kestler Calhoun 35-0 3/9 Cuero
Kaydence Menchaca Beeville 34-9. 3/10 Corpus Christi
Ashley Wood Goliad 34-9 3/9 Cuero
Jazmyn Howard Refugio 34-6.5 2/24 Port Lavaca
High jump
Mary Johnson Tidehaven 5-5 3/2 Altair
Ashlyn Pesek St. Paul 5-4 3/2 Altair
Meredith Magliolo Schulenburg 5-2 2/23 Ganado
Deziree Evans Industrial 5-0 3/9 El Campo
Jayana Phillips Yoakum 5-0 3/9 Cuero
Paisley Janssen Cuero 5-0 3/9 Cuero
JaMya Wright Shiner 5-0 3/9 Columbus
Chelsea Saenz Calhoun 5-0 3/2 Yoakum
Pole vault
Brooke Warzecha Industrial 11-0 2/23 Altair
Chayse Wernli Woodsboro 10-5 3/9 Woodsboro
Sophia Hinojosa Industrial 10-0 2/23 Altair
Katharina Chaloupka Weimar 9-6 3/9 Columbus
Kyleigh Matula Industrial 9-6 2/23 Altair
Hayle Russell Goliad 9-0 3/9 Cuero
McKynzie Judd Calhoun 9-0 3/9 Cuero
Hayleigh Burns Shiner 9-0 3/2 Goliad
