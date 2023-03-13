Track and field logo

BOYS

100-meter dash

Ernest Campbell Refugio 10.52 3/2 Goliad

Braylen Johnson Falls City 10.80 3/9 Falls City

Ayden Joe Yorktown 10.87 3/9 Woodsboro

Eric Toliver Rice Cons. 11.0 3/9 Columbus

Layne Gerke Hallettsville 11.00 3/9 Columbus

Tony Hensley Calhoun 11.00 3/2 Yoakum

200-meter dash

Ernest Campbell Refugio 21.77 3/9 Cuero

Damarion Austin Hallettsville 22.26 3/2 Altair

Zach Taylor Yoakum 22.28 2/23 Edna

Ti’Shaun Davis Tidehaven 22.29 3/2 Altair

Jacorric Allen Wharton 22.38 2/24 Bay City

Tony Hensley Calhoun 22.54 3/9 Cuero

Anthony White Palacios 22.54 3/9 Van Vleck

400-meter dash

Jaccoric Allen Wharton 48.43 3/9 El Campo

Chase Polk Yoakum 50.50 3/9 Cuero

J. Henry Moore Refugio 50.67 3/9 Cuero

Anthony White Palacios 50.81 2/23 Edna

Kameron Mitchell Wharton 51.02 2/24 Bay City

Ke’Lamauran Le’Day Bay City 51.16 3/9 Cuero

800-meter run

Kameron Mitchell Wharton 2:00.06 3/9 El Campo

Jaccoric Allen Wharton 2:00.22 2/24 Bay City

Antonio Martinez Louise 2:01.95 3/9 Van Vleck

Angel Campos Bay City 2:03.29 3/2 Needville

Alan Baez Ganado 2:03.87 3/2 Woodsboro

Jose Saucedo Industrial 2:05.79 2/23 Altair

1,600-meter run

Antonio Martinez Louise 4:34.89 3/9 Van Vleck

Angel Campos Bay City 4:37.17 3/9 Cuero

Alan Baez Ganado 4:44.37 3/9 Woodsboro

Juan Martinez Bay City 4:54.91 3/9 Cuero

Esteban Maldonado Industrial 4:57.81 3/9 El Campo

Lino Lopez Karnes City 5:02.61 3/9 Falls City

3,200-meter run

Alan Baez Ganado 10:19.92 2/23 Ganado

Nathan Sandelovic Hallettsville 10:55.00 3/2 Altair

Juan Martinez Bay City 10:56.39 3/2 Needville

John Moreno Calhoun 11:00.17 3/2 Yoakum

Esteban Maldonado Industrial 11:00.18 2/23 Altair

Kejun Wilson Rice Cons. 11:02.77 2/23 Altair

110-meter hurdles

Collin Gomez Beeville 15.30 3/10 Corpus Christi

Tyler Respondek Yorktown 15.37 3/2 Woodsboro

Trent Brown St. Paul 15.38 3/2 Altair

Luke Moses Nixon-Smiley 15.94 3/9 Falls City

Layden Lara Goliad 16.05 3/2 Goliad

Zane Barta St. Paul 16.21 3/2 Altair

300-meter hurdles

Kameron Mitchell Wharton 40.43 3/9 El Campo

Logan Cooper West 41.11 3/9 Cuero

Chai Whitmire Refugio 41.66 3/9 Cuero

Tyler Respondek Yorktown 41.90 3/2 Woodsboro

Collin Gomez Beeville 41.94 3/2 Goliad

Cord Zamzow Goliad 42.03 3/9 Cuero

400-meter relay

Refugio 42.71 3/9 Cuero

Bay City 42.94 2/24 Bay City

Yoakum 43.12 3/9 Cuero

Hallettsville 43.37 3/9 Columbus

Goliad 43.42 3/9 Cuero

Wharton 43.43 3/9 El Campo

800-meter relay

Bay City 1:30.90 3/2 Needville

Yoakum 1:32.15 3/2 Yoakum

Hallettsville 1:32.18 2/23 Altair

Refugio 1:32.29 3/9 Cuero

East 1:32.94 3/9 Cuero

Shiner 1:33.19 3/9 Columbus

1,600-meter relay

Refugio 3:26.18 3/9 Cuero

Wharton 3:26.50 3/9 El Campo

Beeville 3:29.50 3/2 Goliad

Shiner 3:31.09 3/9 Columbus

Goliad 3:32.81 3/2 Goliad

Yoakum 3:33.26 3/9 Cuero

Long jump

Matthew Jackson East 22-5 3/9 Cuero

Oliver Miles El Campo 22-5 3/2 Needville

Dalton Brooks Shiner 22-1.5 3/2 Goliad

Zorian Barfield Yoakum 21-1.5 3/2 Yoakum

Layden Lara Goliad 21-0.5 3/2 Goliad

Dayson Varela Cuero 21-0 3/9 Cuero

Shot put

Caden Reagan Goliad 52-4.75 3/2 Goliad

Michael McAfee Hallettsville 50-11.5 3/9 Columbus

Kobe Burton Flatonia 50-2.5 3/9 Columbus

Xavier Perez Palacios 47-9 3/2 Goliad

Dreydan Ashford Edna 46-3.75 3/2 Goliad

Colton Judd Calhoun 46-3 3/9 Cuero

Discus

Caden Reagan Goliad 161-6 3/2 Goliad

Coltyn Judd Calhoun 149-8.5 3/9 Cuero

Zo’Maryon Bryan Bay City 149-8 2/24 Bay City

Zachary Charanza Flatonia 137-8.75 3/9 Columbus

Kobi Valchar Sacred Heart 135-8 3/9 Sacred Heart

Tanner Lev Palacios 133-5 2/23 Edna

Triple Jump

Oliver Miles El Campo 46-8 3/9 El Campo

Braylon Williams Bay City 46-6 3/9 Cuero

Anthony White Palacios 43-4.25 2/23 Edna

Xylan Williams Bay City 42-5.5 2/24 Bay City

Nijahreel Prater East 42-9 3/9 Cuero

Layden Lara Goliad 42-8 3/2 Goliad

High Jump

Matthew Jackson East 6-7 2/23 Port Lavaca

Brayden Robison Woodsboro 6-3 3/2 Woodsboro

Jarrick Beaver Karnes City 6-2 3/4 Karnes City

Corey Austin Van Vleck 6-0 3/9 Van Vleck

J’Marion Scott Hallettsville 6-0 3/9 Columbus

Trace Bishop Shiner 6-0 3/9 Columbus

Jaiden Clay Edna 6-0 3/9 Woodsboro

Pole Vault

Tanner Woodring Industrial 16-0 3/9 El Campo

Layton Niemann Woodsboro 14-7 3/9 Woodsboro

Caleb Mutula Industrial 13-0 3/2 Goliad

Quincy Elkins St. Joseph 12-0 3/9 Cuero

Marshall Homeyer Karnes City 11-0 3/9 Falls City

Rylan Barr Industrial 10-6 3/2 Goliad

GIRLS

100-meter dash

Marina Balboa St. Joseph 12.02 3/2 Woodsboro

JaLeah Curtis Shiner 12.14 3/9 Columbus

Peyton Oliver Refugio 12.34 3/2 Goliad

Rylee Jaques Van Vleck 12.70 3/2 Needville

C’niaha Randle East 12.71 3/2 Yoakum

Mary DeWoody Tidehaven 12.72 3/2 Altair

200-meter dash

Madison Holmes El Campo 25.56 2/23 Edna

C’niaha Randle East 25.83 3/2 Yoakum

Peyton Oliver Refugio 26.03 2/23 Port Lavaca

Jayana Phillips Yoakum 26.56 2/23 Edna

Emeree Dasilva Cuero 26.62 2/24 Bay City

Mauryana Dasilva Cuero 26.65 3/9 Cuero

400-meter dash

Brooke Cerny St. Paul 1:01.04 3/9 Cuero

Riley Haug Refugio 1:01.11 3/2 Goliad

Ja’Mya Wright Shiner 1:01.96 3/2 Goliad

Chloe Cavalier Falls City 1:02.32 3/4 Karnes City

Hayleigh Burns Shiner 1:03.40 3/9 Columbus

Kiani North East 1:03.50 3/9 Cuero

800-meter run

Erin Rivas Beeville 2:27.95 3/10 Corpus Christi

Phoebe Huang Calhoun 2:28.16 2/23 Port Lavaca

Brooke Cerny St. Paul 2:30.21 3/2 Altair

Riley Rainosek Shiner 2:31.52 3/9 Karnes City

Elise Bullock Industrial 2:31.85 3/9 El Campo

Emilee Schneider Van Vleck 2:34.68 3/9 Van Vleck

1,600-meter run

Erin Rivas Beeville 5:33.49 3/10 Corpus Christi

Kate Simons Industrial 5:35.00 3/2 Goliad

Olivia Etzler Hallettsville 5:36.00 3/9 Columbus

Phoebe Huang Calhoun 5:37.36 3/9 Cuero

Brooke Cerney St. Paul 5:41.12 3/9 Cuero

Jada Johnson Beeville 5:45.26 2/23 Port Lavaca

3,200-meter run

Olivia Etzler Hallettsville 12:12.00 3/9 Columbus

Kate Simons Industrial 12:24.00 3/2 Goliad

Jada Johnson Beeville 12:28.52 3/10 Corpus Christi

Phoebe Huang Calhoun 12:37.28 2/23 Port Lavaca

Emilee Schneider Van Vleck 12:37.97 3/2 Needville

Gisela Martinez Yoakum 12:47.34 2/23 Edna

100-meter hurdles

Kyla Hill Goliad 14.88 2/23 Ingleside

Ashley Wood Goliad 15.85 3/2 Goliad

Brooke Redding Schulenburg 16.40 3/9 Columbus

Brooke Kirchner Calhoun 16.73 2/23 Port Lavaca

Adeline Hundl El Campo 16.90 3/9 El Campo

Brooke Epley Shiner 16.93 3/9 Columbus

300-meter hurdles

Kyla Hill Goliad 44.06 2/26 Ingleside

Ashley Wood Goliad 46.78 3/9 Cuero

Claire Flores Calhoun 48.72 3/9 Cuero

Brooke Epley Shiner 50.90 3/9 Columbus

Adeline Hundl El Campo 50.91 2/23 Edna

Mauricinae Walker Cuero 50.92 3/9 Cuero

400-meter relay

Cuero 49.47 2/24 Bay City

Refugio 49.84 2/23 Port Lavaca

El Campo 49.99 3/9 El Campo

Goliad 50.05 3/2 Goliad

Shiner 50.34 3/9 Columbus

Industrial 50.43 3/9 El Campo

800-meter relay

East 1:45.45 2/23 Port Lavaca

Cuero 1:46.12 3/9 Cuero

Yoakum 1:46.68 3/9 Cuero

El Campo 1:47.36 3/9 El Campo

Goliad 1:48.21 3/9 Cuero

Falls City 1:48.63 3/9 Falls City

1,600-meter relay

Goliad 4:05.55 3/2 Goliad

Shiner 4:15.97 3/9 Columbus

Yoakum 4:17.00 2/23 Edna

Falls City 4:18.82 3/4 Karnes City

Calhoun 4:19.45 3/9 Cuero

Beeville 4:22.70 3/2 Goliad

Long jump

Emeree Dasilva Cuero 17-11 3/9 Cuero

Kyla Hill Goliad 17-8 3/9 Cuero

Mauryana Dasilva Cuero 17-8 3/9 Cuero

Madison Holmes El Campo 17-5 3/2 Needville

Marina Balboa St. Joseph 17-2 3/9 Cuero

Addison Zamzow Goliad 17-0 3/9 Cuero

Shot put

Cayla Albers Falls City 39-8 3/4 Karnes City

Ciara Tilley Refugio 38-10 2/23 Port Lavaca

Kailey Boedeker Shiner 37-8.5 3/9 Columbus

Katherine Pavliska Sacred Heart 35-8 3/9 Falls City

Cassidy Brown Edna 34-11.5 3/9 Woodsboro

Faith Machart St. Paul 34-5 Cuero

Discus

Iris Dewitt Bay City 128-6 2/24 Bay City

Cassiday Brown Edna 121-10 2/23 Edna

Cayla Albers Falls City 119-9 3/9 Falls City

Ciara Tilley Refugio 118-4.25 2/23 Port Lavaca

Natalie Tello Edna 117-5 3/2 Goliad

Katherine Pavliska Sacred Heart 108-8 3/9 Falls City

Triple jump

Jayana Phillips Yoakum 37-3 3/9 Cuero

Kyla Hill Goliad 36-11 3/9 Cuero

Kamryn Kestler Calhoun 35-0 3/9 Cuero

Kaydence Menchaca Beeville 34-9. 3/10 Corpus Christi

Ashley Wood Goliad 34-9 3/9 Cuero

Jazmyn Howard Refugio 34-6.5 2/24 Port Lavaca

High jump

Mary Johnson Tidehaven 5-5 3/2 Altair

Ashlyn Pesek St. Paul 5-4 3/2 Altair

Meredith Magliolo Schulenburg 5-2 2/23 Ganado

Deziree Evans Industrial 5-0 3/9 El Campo

Jayana Phillips Yoakum 5-0 3/9 Cuero

Paisley Janssen Cuero 5-0 3/9 Cuero

JaMya Wright Shiner 5-0 3/9 Columbus

Chelsea Saenz Calhoun 5-0 3/2 Yoakum

Pole vault

Brooke Warzecha Industrial 11-0 2/23 Altair

Chayse Wernli Woodsboro 10-5 3/9 Woodsboro

Sophia Hinojosa Industrial 10-0 2/23 Altair

Katharina Chaloupka Weimar 9-6 3/9 Columbus

Kyleigh Matula Industrial 9-6 2/23 Altair

Hayle Russell Goliad 9-0 3/9 Cuero

McKynzie Judd Calhoun 9-0 3/9 Cuero

Hayleigh Burns Shiner 9-0 3/2 Goliad

Coaches should send updated finals times and marks to sports@vicad.com.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

Tags