Track and field logo

Shirley Frnka Relays

When: Thursday

Where: Goliad Tiger Stadium

Times: Noon, field events; 1 p.m., 3,200-meter run; 4:45 p.m., running finals.

Teams: Goliad, Shiner, Refugio, Cuero, Victoria St. Joseph, Edna, Kenedy, Falls City, Karnes City, Palacios, Taft, Poth, Mathis, Skidmore-Tynan, Stockdale.

Tom-Tom Relays

When: Thursday

Where: Yoakum Bulldog Stadium

Times: 1 p.m., field events; 1:30 p.m., 3,200-meter run; 5 p.m., running finals.

Teams: Yoakum, Bloomington, Calhoun, Industrial, Nixon-Smiley, Tidehaven, Shiner St. Paul, Hays Consolidated, La Vernia, Luling, Prairie Lea, Sealy, Sweeny, Woodville.

Wildcat Relays

When: Thursday

Where: Yorktown Wildcat Stadium

Times: 3:45 p.m. field events, 4:30 p.m., 3,200-meter run; 6 p.m., running finals.

Teams: Yorktown, Nordheim, Runge, Falls City, Victoria Faith Academy, McMullen County, Austin Brentwood Christian, San Antonio St. Gerard.

56th Annual Ricebird Relays

When: Friday

Where: El Campo Ricebird Stadium

Times: 1:30 p.m., field events; 3:30 p.m., 3,200-meter run; 4:30 p.m., running finals.

Teams: El Campo, Victoria East, Victoria West, Bay City, East Bernard, Brookshire Royal, Needville.

Lions Club Relays

When: Saturday

Where: Woodsboro Eagle Stadium

Times: 9 a.m., field events; 11 a.m., junior high coed pole vault fun jump; 1 p.m., running finals.

Teams: Woodsboro, Bloomington, Victoria St. Joseph, Freer, Pettus, Port Aransas, Three Rivers.

