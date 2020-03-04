Shirley Frnka Relays
When: Thursday
Where: Goliad Tiger Stadium
Times: Noon, field events; 1 p.m., 3,200-meter run; 4:45 p.m., running finals.
Teams: Goliad, Shiner, Refugio, Cuero, Victoria St. Joseph, Edna, Kenedy, Falls City, Karnes City, Palacios, Taft, Poth, Mathis, Skidmore-Tynan, Stockdale.
Tom-Tom Relays
When: Thursday
Where: Yoakum Bulldog Stadium
Times: 1 p.m., field events; 1:30 p.m., 3,200-meter run; 5 p.m., running finals.
Teams: Yoakum, Bloomington, Calhoun, Industrial, Nixon-Smiley, Tidehaven, Shiner St. Paul, Hays Consolidated, La Vernia, Luling, Prairie Lea, Sealy, Sweeny, Woodville.
Wildcat Relays
When: Thursday
Where: Yorktown Wildcat Stadium
Times: 3:45 p.m. field events, 4:30 p.m., 3,200-meter run; 6 p.m., running finals.
Teams: Yorktown, Nordheim, Runge, Falls City, Victoria Faith Academy, McMullen County, Austin Brentwood Christian, San Antonio St. Gerard.
56th Annual Ricebird Relays
When: Friday
Where: El Campo Ricebird Stadium
Times: 1:30 p.m., field events; 3:30 p.m., 3,200-meter run; 4:30 p.m., running finals.
Teams: El Campo, Victoria East, Victoria West, Bay City, East Bernard, Brookshire Royal, Needville.
Lions Club Relays
When: Saturday
Where: Woodsboro Eagle Stadium
Times: 9 a.m., field events; 11 a.m., junior high coed pole vault fun jump; 1 p.m., running finals.
Teams: Woodsboro, Bloomington, Victoria St. Joseph, Freer, Pettus, Port Aransas, Three Rivers.
