Friday
Class 2A
Girls
Discus, Ali Janecka, Flatonia, 1st, 132-11
High Jump, Meredith Magliolo, Schulenburg, 2nd, 5-3.00
High Jump, Chesney Machacek, Shiner, 9th, 5-0.00
Pole Vault, Seely Metting, Yorktown, 6th, 10-0.00
Shot Put, Ciera Tilley, Refugio, 2nd, 39-10.50
Shot Put, Cayla Albers, Falls City, 7th, 36-5.75
400 relay, Shiner, 3rd, 49.89
800, Riley Rainosek, Shiner, 8th, 2:29.09
100, Peyton Oliver, Refugio, 4th, 12.37
800 relay, Shiner, 9th, 1:48.96
400, Riley Haug, 3rd, 1:00.39
300 hurdles, Reagan Johnson, Falls City, 1st, 43.70
1,600 relay, Shiner, 6th, 4:05.35
Boys
Discus, Doug Brooks, Shiner, 2nd, 161-2
High Jump, Keanu Anthony, Schulenburg, 9th, 6-0.00
Long Jump, Dalton Brooks, Shiner, 4th, 21-11.50
Long Jump, Jordan Kelley, Refugio, 7th, 21-3.00
Pole Vault, Anthony Meacham, Woodsboro, 1st, 15-6.00
Pole Vault, Layton Niemann, Woodsboro, 9th, 13-0.00
Shot Put, Doug Brooks, Shiner, 2nd, 56-0.00
Shot Put, Kobe Burton, Flatonia, 6th, 49-11.75
Triple Jump, Antwaan Gross, Refugio, 3rd, 44-8.75
3200, Alan Baez, Ganado, 3rd, 9:46.07
400 relay, Refugio, 1st, 41.93
110 hurdles, Nunu Wilson, Weimar, 2nd, 14.98
100, Ernest Campbell, Refugio, 1st, 10.32
800 relay, Refugio, 1st, 1:28.09
300 hurdles, Chai Whitmire, Refugio, 6th, 41.26
300 hurdles, Tyler Bishop, Shiner, 9th, 46.33
200, Dalton Brooks, Shiner, 9th, 23.20
200, J. Henry Moore, Refugio, 4th, 22.14
1600, Antonio Martinez, Louise, 5th, 4:31.72
1600, Alan Baez, Ganado, 6th, 4:35.12
1,600 relay, Refugio, 2nd, 3:21.09
