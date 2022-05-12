Thursday
Class 3A
Girls
High Jump, Jaiden Robinson, Karnes City, 2nd, 5-6.00
High Jump Mary Johnson, Tidehaven, 6th, 5-2.00
Long Jump, Mary Johnson, Tidehaven, 9th, 17-2.00
Pole Vault Kayleigh Matula, Industrial, 5th, 11-6.00
Triple Jump Kyla Hill, Goliad, 1st, 39-1.75
3,200 Kate Simons, Industrial, 5th, 11:35.72
3,200 Emilee Schneider, Van Vleck, 7th, 12:25.22
400 relay Goliad, 3rd, 48.10
800 Kila Rodas, Edna, 1st, 2:19.41
800 relay Goliad, 1st, 1:41.67
400 Kila Rodas, Edna, 8th, 59.65
300 hurdles Kyla Hill, 1st, 43.73
1,600 Kate Simons, Industrial, 6th, 5:21.46
1,600 Emilee Schneider, Van Vleck, 9th, 5:34.80
Boys
High Jump, Jerrick Beaver, Karnes City, 6th, 6-2.00
Long Jump, Matthew Davis, Industrial, 5th, 22-0.00
Long Jump, Jerrick Beaver, Karnes City, 7th, 21-4.75
Pole Vault, Tanner Woodring, Industrial, 2nd, 15-9.00
Shot Put Xavier Perez, Palacios, 8th, 49-2.75
Triple Jump Anthony White, Palacios, 6th, 44-11.75
Triple Jump, Matthew Davis, Industrial, 7th, 43-9.50
400 relay Yoakum, 3rd, 42.11
110 hurdles Jackson Fluitt, Industrial, 2nd, 14.80
100 Roger Gradney, Rice Cons., 9th, 10.95
800 relay Yoakum, 6th, 1:29.30
400 Bryan Thomas, Palacios, 2nd, 48.95
300 hurdles Reese Ruhnke, 3rd, 39.16
200 Roger Gradney, Rice Cons., 9th, 22.41
1,600 relay Palacios, 1st, 3:22.79
Class 4A
Girls
400 Kaylie Goad Wharton, 8th, 1:00.90
Boys
High Jump Caleb Washington, Beeville, 7th, 6-0.00
Long Jump Rueben Owens, El Campo, 3rd, 23-0.25
Triple Jump Oliver Miles El Campo, 2nd, 48-0.50
400 Relay Bay City, 6th, 42.25
100 Brice Turner Bay City, 1st, 10.25
100 LeBron Johnson Cuero, 3rd, 10.49
800 Relay Cuero, 3rd, 1:27.34
400 Jaccoric Allen Wharton, 4th, 48.60
200 Brice Turner Bay City, 1st, 21.04
200 DK Ward El Campo, 4th, 21.52
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.