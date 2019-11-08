Thursday games
Class 3A
Industrial 3, Comfort 0
Industrial 25 25 25
Comfort 17 13 16
Highlights: (I) Allie Eschenberg 2 aces, 8 assists, 21 digs; Kylann Griffith 1 ace, 18 kills, 12 assists, 10 digs; Lauren Williams 2 aces, 12 kills, 20 assists, 8 digs; Abigail Pfhul 1 kill, 1 dig; Ky Kusak 2 kills, 1 dig; Maddison Stanush 9 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs; Rachel Spacek 3 kills, 1 dig; Katelynn Stout 1 assist, 6 digs; Lamdry Payne 3 digs; Shelby Chreene 5 digs.
Schuleburg 3, Johnson City 1
Schulenburg 25 22 25 32
Johnson City 20 25 18 30
Class 2A
Thrall 3, Flatonia 0
