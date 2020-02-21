Victoria East’s Hayley Montez is still fighting in the Girls State Wrestling Tournament.
Montez, who competes in the 185-pound weight division, won her first match before losing in the second round. With the loss Montez fell to the third-place bracket where she will have to win four more matches to win bronze.
Victoria West’s Ethan Adcock is also in the third bracket.
Adcock, who competes in the 126-pound weight division lost his first match before winning his second to make it to the second round of the third place-bracket.
Beeville had four wrestlers competing in the tournament.
Chasey Gobelsby won her first-round matchup before losing in the second round. She is currently in the third- place bracket.
Alisha Flores won her first match but lost her second and also sits in the third- placebracket.
Deundria Anderson won her first match and lost her second, she is in the third- place bracket.
Mikaitlyn Anderson won her first-round matchup to move on to the second round.
Isiah Moorer lost both of his matches in the tournament.
