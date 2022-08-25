El Campo’s Rueben Owens and Shiner’s Dalton Brooks have never had the opportunity to see each other play.
But Brooks and Owens have watched tape of each other and came away impressed.
“He’s a dog.” Owens said of Brooks. “He really is a dog. I’ve seen highlights of him and his brother. His brother is big and Dalton is really fast.”
“I like the way he moves,” Brooks said of Owens, “I like the way he shakes people. The swag he has on the field. You can just tell he’s got it.”
Brooks and Owens head into their senior season as two of the top prospects in the state.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Owens was named the best senior running back in the nation by MaxPreps after rushing for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns last season.
Owens is hoping to help El Campo do something it’s never done in football — win a state championship.
“I felt like we could have won state last year. We had a very upsetting loss,” Owens said of the Ricebirds, who lost in the Class 4A, Division I regional semifinals. “I had a good performance. But overall, I felt like I could have helped my team do more to get a state championship. I feel I cut a few things short.”
The 6-2, 185-pound Brooks played running back and safety and helped Shiner win its second consecutive Class 2A, Division I state championship and increase its winning streak to 30 games.
Brooks rushed for 2,615 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also had four interceptions, including a game-saving interception against Timpson in the semifinals.
“It was a great season,” Brooks said. “We know we have a lot of things to build on. Now, we know what we can do when we come together as a team and build as a team.”
Chad Worrell took over as El Campo’s head coach last season and was impressed by Owens’ ability and attitude.
“He obviously has athletic ability, plus his strength and speed and explosion,” Worrell said. “His vision is part of it too. He’s able to put all those things together.
"He’s also very coachable and trying to get better. He’s a pretty humble kid for all the accolades he’s had, he’s pretty humble.”
Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker has been around Brooks since he was in junior high school and appreciates his work ethic.
“He’s such a humble kid and he’s one of the hardest workers out there,” Boedeker said. “He’s a leader for us even though he doesn’t say a whole lot. He just leads by example. He’s one of those guys who is easy to follow. We know we’re going to get his best every day in practice, or at a game or in the weight room.”
Owens committed to Louisville as a running back in June.
“When I went up there, it was just all the love from the players,” he said. “I liked how they treated you and the coaches, I really bonded with them, and after that I made the decision.”
Brooks committed to Texas A&M as a defensive back on the weekend before practice began.
“I love to hit,” Brooks said. “Playing defense, you’re going to hit every single time no matter if you want to or not, you’re going to get to hit.”
Owens and Brooks would like to end their high school careers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and will do everything within their power to help their teams reach the state final.
“We realize what we have accomplished, but we want to be better than anybody else,” Brooks said. “We want to keep winning and keep playing how we can play. One of my individual goals is to rush for 3,000 yards. I want to get that goal and then we can make the most out of the great team we have.”
“I would like to get the same amount of yards I did last year and the same amount of touchdowns,” Owens said. “I just have to come out and play and have fun. Last year, I felt like I had something to prove. This year, I feel like I don’t have anything else to prove to anybody else so I’m just going to come out and play ball.”
